Andrean, Illiana Christian baseball to play for state titles on Friday

PREP BASEBALL

State dates and times announced: The IHSAA announced Sunday that Region teams Andrean and Illiana Christian will play for state baseball titles on Friday at Victory Field in Indianapolis. Illiana Christian (21-7) will take on Centerville (21-5) in the Class 2A championship game at 4:30 p.m. Region time, while Andrean (30-4) will face Brebeuf Jesuit (26-4) in the Class 3A final at approximately 7 p.m. Region time. Tickets cost $12. The games will be livestreamed at IHSAAtv.org. Illiana, which formerly was located in Lansing and competed in the Illinois High School Association, is making its first state final appearance in program history. Andrean has seven state titles, one shy of LaPorte's state record. Lafayette Central Catholic, which will play in Saturday's Class A title game, also has seven titles.

PRO BASEBALL

RailCats walk off Explorers: Zach Racusin singled home Daniel Lingua in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Gary SouthShore Railcats past the Sioux City Explorers 7-6 at U.S. Steel Yard. Tom Walraven hit a grand slam in a five-run eighth inning for Gary (13-16), which earned a split of the four-game series. Racusin and Walraven each had two hits for the RailCats, who have won six of their last eight games.

PRO GOLF

McIlroy repeats in Canada: Rory McIlroy won the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto and gave the PGA Tour a strong response to the start of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, closing with an 8-under 62 to win a wild race to the finish with Justin Thomas and Tony Finau. McIlroy had his first title defense on the PGA Tour, even if he had to wait for it. He won golf’s fourth-oldest national open in 2019, only for the the COVID-19 pandemic to cancel the next two editions. Thomas pushed him to the end at St. George’s Golf & Country Club, and the tournament effectively ended on the 17th hole. McIlroy and Thomas were tied and in the rough. McIlroy hit a wedge that rolled out to tap-in range, while Thomas missed a 10-foot par putt, a two-shot swing. Thomas closed with a pair of bogeys and still shot 64. McIlroy finished at 19-under 261 for a two-stroke victory. Finau holed a 40-foot birdie putt on the 18th for a 64 to finish second alone. Thomas was third at 14 under. Justin Rose matched the tournament- and course-record with a 60 — with three eagles and three bogeys — to tie for fourth with Sam Burns (65) at 14 under.

Henderson wins in playoff: Brooke Henderson eagled the first hole of a playoff with Lindsey Weaver-Wright to win the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway Township, New Jersey, for her 11th tour title. Henderson closed with a bogey-free 7-under 64 at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club to win for the first time in a year. The 24-year-old Canadian overcame a four-shot deficit in the final round, finishing at 12-under 201.

Jaidee makes Champions history: Thongchai Jaidee became the first Thai winner in PGA Tour Champions history, closing with a 4-under 68 for a one-stroke victory in the American Family Insurance Championship in Madison, Wisconsin.

Grant is first female Euro winner: Linn Grant became the first female winner on the European tour, running away with the Scandinavian Mixed in Tylosand, Sweden, by nine strokes. The 22-year-old Swede closed with an 8-under 64 at Halmstad Golf Club, playing from shorter tees than the men. She finished at 24-under 264.

PRO BASKETBALL

Sky edge Liberty: Courtney Vandersloot hit a 3-pointer from the wing with 0.9 seconds left to help the Chicago Sky overcome Sabrina Ionescu’s second career triple-double and beat the New York Liberty 88-86. Ionescu tied the WNBA record for triple doubles with the second of her career when she finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, accomplishing the feat by the end of the third quarter — the fastest in league history. Trailing 86-85, Vandersloot took a pass from Candace Parker on the wing and drained the 3. New York had one last chance, but couldn’t get a shot off.

