Andrean junior tosses perfect game against Boone Grove

MERRILLVILLE — Andrean waited almost two years for a chance to even the score with Boone Grove after the Wolves ended the 2019 season for the 59ers in the regional championship.
“It was kind of a revenge game, honestly,” pitcher Caleigh Doffin said. “Being at that game when we lost to them in regionals, I kind of wanted to get back at them this year.”
Doffin allowed the minimum number of hitters and Andrean (2-1) allowed Boone Grove the minimum number of at-bats in a 10-0 five-inning game Monday.
It was the first perfect game of Doffin’s career. She struck out five through her five innings of work.
She said she had a good warmup and the curveball was working well.
“I came out here with no expectations and just did my best,” Doffin said. “I felt prepared, very well prepared. My catcher Val (Sojka) really set me up there so it was really great.”
Sojka said Doffin was hitting her spots all day.
The catcher landed the biggest blow at the plate with a first-inning grand slam over the fence in left-center field.
“I kind of just went up there hoping to hit it, not hoping to hit a grand slam but hoping to get on base,” she said.
Sojka also doubled in another run in the fourth. She finished her day 2-for-3 with five RBIs. Andrean coach Glenn Eisfelder said her bat developed more pop over the last two years.
“She’s one of those kids that loves the game. She’s dedicated,” he said. “She realizes she can only practice so much here, so there’s a lot she does on her own. I’d like to take credit for that but I can’t.”
The 59ers scored five runs in that first and four more in the fourth. Avery Antczak doubled in the mercy-rule-clinching run in the fifth.
Eisfelder attributed the offensive outburst to Andrean’s experience battling Crown Point pitcher Madi Elish on Saturday.
“You come out the next game and face someone who’s still good but not as good as (Elish),” Eisfelder said. “Few are as good as Elish.”
Boone Grove is No. 2 in the latest Class 2A Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association poll. Andrean is No. 5.
“We made a lot of mistakes. I could give you all kinds of excuses but I’m not going to. We’re better than we played,” Boone Grove coach Ron Saunders said. “In reality, this game doesn’t really mean anything. I tell them it’s preseason. Show me what you’ve got here.”
Saunders said players wanted a day off Tuesday. They won’t get one.
Junior Skyler Katschke started in the circle for the Wolves (1-1) and threw three and a third innings, giving up nine runs.
The teams could meet again in the postseason at the regional.
“On paper, it’s a big game. We love the rivalry with Boone Grove. Ron (Saunders) is a great coach,” Eisfelder said. “We’re not taking them off the schedule.”