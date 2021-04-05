Andrean junior tosses perfect game against Boone Grove

MERRILLVILLE — Andrean waited almost two years for a chance to even the score with Boone Grove after the Wolves ended the 2019 season for the 59ers in the regional championship.

“It was kind of a revenge game, honestly,” pitcher Caleigh Doffin said. “Being at that game when we lost to them in regionals, I kind of wanted to get back at them this year.”

Doffin allowed the minimum number of hitters and Andrean (2-1) allowed Boone Grove the minimum number of at-bats in a 10-0 five-inning game Monday.

It was the first perfect game of Doffin’s career. She struck out five through her five innings of work.

She said she had a good warmup and the curveball was working well.

“I came out here with no expectations and just did my best,” Doffin said. “I felt prepared, very well prepared. My catcher Val (Sojka) really set me up there so it was really great.”

Sojka said Doffin was hitting her spots all day.

The catcher landed the biggest blow at the plate with a first-inning grand slam over the fence in left-center field.

“I kind of just went up there hoping to hit it, not hoping to hit a grand slam but hoping to get on base,” she said.