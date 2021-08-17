Andrean opens football season ranked No. 1 in Class 2A

Bauer hearing continues: An attorney for Trevor Bauer asked a woman Tuesday why she left out “dozens of key facts” in her petition for a five-year restraining order against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. “I don't know,” answered the woman, who testified that Bauer choked her until she was unconscious and punched her repeatedly in two sexual encounters. The exchange during lawyer Shawn Holley's cross-examination of the woman came in her second day of testimony at the hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court. Holley challenged the 27-year-old San Diego woman on why she omitted a text message to Bauer before their meetings saying she would have her “feelings turned off” and joking that she would have a nondisclosure agreement “signed and sealed” when she came to see him. The woman said she no longer had access to those texts. Holley asked why she got back into bed and slept next to Bauer after the traumatic experience she testified that she had. The woman said she wanted to remember the hours of emotional connection the two had experienced beforehand. “I didn’t want to think about what just happened," the woman said. “I wanted to go back to the way it was before we had sex." The hearing is expected to continue Wednesday and Thursday, and to include testimony from Bauer, 30, who was placed on paid administrative leave on July 2 by Major League Baseball. The leave has been extended through Friday. MLB says it is conducting its own investigation and Bauer could face punishment under baseball’s domestic violence policy.