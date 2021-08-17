Andrean opens football season ranked No. 1 in Class 2A

PREP FOOTBALL
Andrean is top-ranked: Andrean received seven of 11 first-place votes to earn the No. 1 spot in Class 2A in The Associated Press preseason rankings. The 59ers had 204 rating points, 12 more than second-place Fort Wayne Luers. Luers had three first-place votes and third-place Evansville Mater Dei picked up one. Three more Region teams cracked the top 10s in their respective classes: No. 7 Merrrillville in 6A, No. 6 Valparaiso in 5A and No. 6 Hobart in 4A. Teams receiving votes included: Chesterton in 6A, Michigan City and Morton in 5A, Lowell and Highland in 4A, and Calumet in 3A.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Valpo picked for fourth in MVC: Valparaiso has been picked to finish fourth in the Missouri Valley Conference by the league's women's soccer coaches. VU received one first-place vote and 51 points, to finish behind Loyola, Illinois State and Indiana State. Valpo players named preseason all-conference were Nikki Coryell and Kiley Dugan to the first team and Kelsie James as honorable mention.
PRO BASEBALL
Bauer hearing continues: An attorney for Trevor Bauer asked a woman Tuesday why she left out “dozens of key facts” in her petition for a five-year restraining order against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. “I don't know,” answered the woman, who testified that Bauer choked her until she was unconscious and punched her repeatedly in two sexual encounters. The exchange during lawyer Shawn Holley's cross-examination of the woman came in her second day of testimony at the hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court. Holley challenged the 27-year-old San Diego woman on why she omitted a text message to Bauer before their meetings saying she would have her “feelings turned off” and joking that she would have a nondisclosure agreement “signed and sealed” when she came to see him. The woman said she no longer had access to those texts. Holley asked why she got back into bed and slept next to Bauer after the traumatic experience she testified that she had. The woman said she wanted to remember the hours of emotional connection the two had experienced beforehand. “I didn’t want to think about what just happened," the woman said. “I wanted to go back to the way it was before we had sex." The hearing is expected to continue Wednesday and Thursday, and to include testimony from Bauer, 30, who was placed on paid administrative leave on July 2 by Major League Baseball. The leave has been extended through Friday. MLB says it is conducting its own investigation and Bauer could face punishment under baseball’s domestic violence policy.