Andrean rolls in sweep over Highland
Girls volleyball

Andrean rolls in sweep over Highland

MERRILLVILLE — When Andrean volleyball coach Grant Bell pulls up video to show his young players the standard of play he expects, he won’t have to look beyond Thursday night’s second game against Highland.

The Times No. 5 59ers were clicking from the start and they looked especially dominant in the second game of a 25-20, 25-6, 25-19 win over the Trojans in Northwest Crossroads Conference action.

“We have a lot of first-time varsity players who are still grasping all of the concepts,” Bell said. “This showed what we expect of our program.”

Andrean freshman Marin Sanchez was one of its best players on Thursday night. Sanchez led the 59ers (10-2, 4-1) with 13 kills while delivering a .462 hitting percentage. Sanchez added seven digs and four aces.

“The team was passing the ball really well tonight,” Sanchez said. “Especially in the second game. I think that was the best game that we’ve played this season.”

Andrean scratched out a 25-20 win in the opening game, but delivered a knockout punch in the second game before the Trojans (3-7, 2-4) had a chance to find their footing. The 59ers jumped out to a 16-2 lead and never looked back.

“We concentrated on what we do well tonight and we executed,” Bell said.

The Trojans didn’t roll over in the third game and pushed Andrean until the 59ers pulled out a 25-19 match-clinching victory. Highland junior Sophia Johnston led the team with 13 kills, while Carly Rabb added 11 assists and nine digs.

The 59ers have won eight of their last nine matches, including wins over Chesterton and Kankakee Valley, as well as two victories over Highland. For a team that had to replace several key seniors from last year, Bell has been pleased with the progress he’s seen over the last four weeks.

“I go back to the Chesterton match (on Aug. 24) and we kind of shocked ourselves a little bit,” Bell said. “When I think of volleyball, it’s 75 percent of skill and 25 percent of Xs and Os. We’re getting the younger players to trust their skill.”

Sanchez has been at the forefront of a lot of baptism by fire this season. The freshman is second on the team with 105 kills and she has been called on to play all around the floor. Bell has been thrilled at her ability to shine from the back row as well as hit at the net. For Sanchez’s part, she’s just been trying to live up to the standard of Andrean volleyball, a standard that was on full display on Thursday night.

“Tonight was pretty great,” Sanchez said. “The upperclassmen have been great with me, just showing me so many things. We’ll take tonight and we’ll keep practicing and keep doing everything we can to get better.”

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

