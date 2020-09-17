Andrean rolls in sweep over Highland

The Trojans didn’t roll over in the third game and pushed Andrean until the 59ers pulled out a 25-19 match-clinching victory. Highland junior Sophia Johnston led the team with 13 kills, while Carly Rabb added 11 assists and nine digs.

The 59ers have won eight of their last nine matches, including wins over Chesterton and Kankakee Valley, as well as two victories over Highland. For a team that had to replace several key seniors from last year, Bell has been pleased with the progress he’s seen over the last four weeks.

“I go back to the Chesterton match (on Aug. 24) and we kind of shocked ourselves a little bit,” Bell said. “When I think of volleyball, it’s 75 percent of skill and 25 percent of Xs and Os. We’re getting the younger players to trust their skill.”

Sanchez has been at the forefront of a lot of baptism by fire this season. The freshman is second on the team with 105 kills and she has been called on to play all around the floor. Bell has been thrilled at her ability to shine from the back row as well as hit at the net. For Sanchez’s part, she’s just been trying to live up to the standard of Andrean volleyball, a standard that was on full display on Thursday night.