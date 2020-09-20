Andrean’s Matthew Meyer rebuilt after injury-recovery in quarantine

Coach Demetrius Clark makes sure he didn’t push it too much, as well. As a general philosophy, he tries to put as little mileage as possible on all his runners. He had to scold Meyer in July.

“In the summer, I want them to have the weekend off. Kids need rest,” Clark said. “Matt wanted to send me distance times. I was like ‘No. I want you to relax. Enjoy yourself. Have fun. Just be a kid.’”

Days off were never part of the plan for Meyer.

He wanted to play football when he was younger but realized he didn’t have the right body for that and switched to running. The decision cost him a few friends but introduced him to a new passion.

“For me, running is a big stress relief,” he said. “It’s really helped me through a lot of pain in my life. It’s my escape. I don’t have any responsibilities other than to myself when I’m running.”

The idea of pushing himself is important. He found motivation in things like watching teammates advance to semistate while he was resting his injury.

He’s out to earn the spot he thinks he deserves in his final postseason.