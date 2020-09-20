 Skip to main content
Andrean’s Matthew Meyer rebuilt after injury-recovery in quarantine
Matthew Meyer

Andrean senior Matthew Meyer is finally getting back to himself, physically, after rehabbing a hip injury in the spring and summer.

 David P. Funk, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Matthew Meyer’s time in quarantine was a little different from most.

The Andrean senior was working with a physical therapist, rehabbing a hip injury and developing a new running pattern. He wasn’t allowed to train from March through June.

“I did absolutely no running,” he said. “I think I’m just getting to a good place right now. I can get back to the level I was at before.”

He wasn’t able to practice with the team until July. The first few weeks of workouts were solo.

Meyer posted his personal record of 17 minutes, 30 seconds at the Lafayette Harrison meet as a junior. Shortly after, he felt his hip pop during a workout. He ran again that Saturday and was on pace to to break his PR through two miles when his hip gave out.

He saw a specialist, who told him he had extra bone in the hip from being overly active while he was younger and still growing. There are no tears but there is significant inflammation.

“I feel 100 percent. Not getting back to 17:30, I wouldn’t say that has anything to do with the hip,” he said. “I’m just not where I was last year physically but I think we can get there.”

Surgery was delayed but eventually it will need to be cleaned out, likely after the track season.

Coach Demetrius Clark makes sure he didn’t push it too much, as well. As a general philosophy, he tries to put as little mileage as possible on all his runners. He had to scold Meyer in July.

“In the summer, I want them to have the weekend off. Kids need rest,” Clark said. “Matt wanted to send me distance times. I was like ‘No. I want you to relax. Enjoy yourself. Have fun. Just be a kid.’”

Days off were never part of the plan for Meyer.

He wanted to play football when he was younger but realized he didn’t have the right body for that and switched to running. The decision cost him a few friends but introduced him to a new passion.

“For me, running is a big stress relief,” he said. “It’s really helped me through a lot of pain in my life. It’s my escape. I don’t have any responsibilities other than to myself when I’m running.”

The idea of pushing himself is important. He found motivation in things like watching teammates advance to semistate while he was resting his injury.

He’s out to earn the spot he thinks he deserves in his final postseason.

“I really think I could’ve done something last year and really showed myself in the Region,” he said. “I want to prove that Andrean can produce some people. I want to make a name for myself.”

