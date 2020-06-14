Andrean’s Nicky Flesher, and others, miss out on critical recruiting period

“Sometimes you have to come up with creative ways to do things and social media plays a big part in that because that can get you a lot of attention if you do it right,” he said.

Marshall said, “I think that’s a big thing for us: We’re going to promote our kids. But in our program we’re very realistic about the capabilities of our players as well.”

A lot of players have been working out to stay in as good of shape as they can. Marshall has encouraged his players to take to social media. Similarly, Mishler has gotten creative on social media to highlight his kids.

The Vikings had 32 colleges on their high school campus in April 2019 for their own college day, where players would work out in a competitive, limited-contact practice. That was wiped away along with the many college camps that so many coaches urge their players to go to.

“It’s tough in the aspect of younger kids because for some of our kids that were younger, this is a big summer for camps,” Mishler said. “For some of our seniors this is a big summer for camps because they’re competing for scholarships and already being recruited by certain schools and they want to see you in person.”