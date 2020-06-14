Andrean’s Nicky Flesher, and others, miss out on critical recruiting period

Nicky Flesher was planning for a breakout junior season that would lead to a recruiting outbreak.
Instead he broke his collarbone, costing him most of his junior year and, though he returned for the postseason, his biggest offseason became a recruiting dead period. That meant he couldn’t attend camps or visit campuses in-person in hopes of obtaining a coveted full-ride scholarship.
The Andrean senior knows that, now more than ever, the time spent working out is going to be important to achieve his dreams.
“To be honest with you, I’m really motivated,” he said. “Ever since basketball ended, I’ve been working hard to prepare for what hopefully isn’t my last football season ever.”
In a golden era with endless film, plenty of college coaches to break it down and camps for prospects to choose from, college coaches are having to rely on their relationships with high school coaches, trusting their honesty and those that know their players best.
“From what I can tell you from the schools I’ve spoken with — from IU, Purdue and Ohio State to small NAIA schools — all the schools are adapting very, very well,” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said. “As to them landing recruits, I don’t know that answer but what I can tell you is, it’s not for a lack of trying. They are pursuing every athlete available. I’ve spoken to at least 16 schools in the past week and a half and they’re doing their due diligence. They’re calling, they’re requesting film, they’re doing everything they can do with the circumstances they’ve been dealt.”
Vikings senior offensive lineman John Hofer committed to Western Michigan before the spring camps were canceled. He said his decision wasn’t impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. His teammate Cooper Jones chose Indiana on April 2, the day Indiana schools shut their doors until, presumably, August.
Morton’s Phil Gunn committed to Ball State in the midst of it all. He previously told The Times, “And with (the coronavirus pandemic) going on … I just gotta make sure I’m playing somewhere if this upcoming season doesn’t happen.”
Recruiting hasn’t slowed down. College coaches are still reaching out to high school coaches. They’re reaching out to high school players, too. Taking virtual visits via Zoom has become a popular, cost-saving alternative to allow players to experience a college campus and coaching staff.
“I got a better feel for the coaches. It’s hard to be in that campus atmosphere online. I don’t mind the virtual visits. It’s better than nothing,” Flesher said of his virtual visit with Benedictine.
High school coaches aren’t taking their role in the recruiting process lightly. Perhaps they’re going to a new level that they hadn’t considered before.
“(The pandemic) hasn’t stopped us, and I’d hope it wouldn’t stop any coach. We’re out there sending film, emailing and texting coaches, using whatever relationships and contacts we’ve got to make sure our stuff is seen by different coaches,” first-year Morton coach Mac Mishler said.
“Sometimes you have to come up with creative ways to do things and social media plays a big part in that because that can get you a lot of attention if you do it right,” he said.
Marshall said, “I think that’s a big thing for us: We’re going to promote our kids. But in our program we’re very realistic about the capabilities of our players as well.”
A lot of players have been working out to stay in as good of shape as they can. Marshall has encouraged his players to take to social media. Similarly, Mishler has gotten creative on social media to highlight his kids.
The Vikings had 32 colleges on their high school campus in April 2019 for their own college day, where players would work out in a competitive, limited-contact practice. That was wiped away along with the many college camps that so many coaches urge their players to go to.
“It’s tough in the aspect of younger kids because for some of our kids that were younger, this is a big summer for camps,” Mishler said. “For some of our seniors this is a big summer for camps because they’re competing for scholarships and already being recruited by certain schools and they want to see you in person.”
College coaches are still forbidden by the NCAA to visit or host prospective student-athletes. But that makes the conversations they do have even more important.
“I tell our kids they should be talking to every one of those coaches at least once per week,” Mishler said. “You have to keep that dialogue open and make sure they don’t forget about you or you don’t forget about them, and keep that interest built up. Once we do finally get to start, then there will be some opportunities later in the season for them to possibly see you.”
If and when the season kicks off, players will have to give it their all because the game film is going to be poured over by college coaches. And for Flesher, who is drawing interest from Indiana, Northwestern, Indiana State with offers from Valparaiso and Benedictine, he’s accepting the challenge.
“I think this way the coaches are going to rely a little more on what you do in season and what you do in the offseason to get prepared for this season,” he said, “because whoever works during this (shutdown) is really going to show this season.”
Gallery: The Times' best prep sports photos of the 2019-20 school year
Our favorite photos from a photogenic fall prep sports season in the Region.
The coronavirus pandemic brought about the end for the remaining boys basketball postseason games. With the winter prep sports season effectiv…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!