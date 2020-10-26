Andrean’s Walsh shines in front of former teammates, optimistic about road ahead

Walsh rushed just 24 times over the first four weeks of the season, but he is averaging 12.5 carries per game over the last five games. He had five carries against Boone Grove and another five against Munster. Walsh said the more balanced workload has him feeling healthier and ready to take any and all reps needed to lead the 59ers through a playoff run.

“I’m getting some reps and really working on getting my body right,” he said. “It’s playoff time and getting cold. I really like it when it gets cold out. I just don’t like the heat that much. So mentally I’ve just had to turn it on.”

Between a rested Walsh and revamped passing attack led by senior quarterback Joe Cimino and senior receiver Nicky Flesher the 59ers have plenty of ways to beat opponents based on what they’re seeing.

“Part of this is each week we don’t know exactly how defenses are going to prepare for us,” Skinner said. “Our offense is designed in a way where each play has multiple options. Some weeks we might have more pass options available. Last week at Lowell it seemed like they wanted to load the box and limit Ryan which opened up some opportunities in the passing game. Other weeks it’s the other way around.”

If a defense is going to challenge Walsh, he says he says he’ll be ready.