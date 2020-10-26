Andrean’s Walsh shines in front of former teammates, optimistic about road ahead

VALPARAISO — Twenty minutes had passed after the final whistle blew on Andrean’s 44-0 Class 2A sectional win against Boone Grove, but 59er senior running back Ryan Walsh still found himself among a pack of Wolves behind the bleachers who’d been chasing him on the field just a short while earlier.
Photos were taken. Hugs were exchanged. If you hadn’t known Walsh played with and against many of the Wolves as a member of Boone Grove’s middle school team before ultimately ending up at Andrean you’d have considered the scene an odd sight.
“It was good being on the field with some of the guys I used to play with growing up,” Walsh said. “Some were all the way back to Pop Warner, so it was good seeing them.”
Walsh had five carries for 89 yards, including scores of 27 and 31 yards in the opening quarter, to help push Andrean (9-1) into a sectional semifinal matchup against Whiting (1-2) next week. The 59er defense limited Boone Grove (3-7) to minus-2 yards of total offense.
“We played for quarters of shutout football and our offense did what we needed it to do,” Andrean coach Chris Skinner said. “It’s not easy to do that. A lot of things have to go right for that to happen, so it really was an all-around effort.”
Walsh’s 89 yards put him at 1,004 for the season on 99 carries, which is vastly different than his 278 touches for 2,251 yards a season ago. That’s by design with Andrean making concerted efforts to balance out the run and pass.
Walsh rushed just 24 times over the first four weeks of the season, but he is averaging 12.5 carries per game over the last five games. He had five carries against Boone Grove and another five against Munster. Walsh said the more balanced workload has him feeling healthier and ready to take any and all reps needed to lead the 59ers through a playoff run.
“I’m getting some reps and really working on getting my body right,” he said. “It’s playoff time and getting cold. I really like it when it gets cold out. I just don’t like the heat that much. So mentally I’ve just had to turn it on.”
Between a rested Walsh and revamped passing attack led by senior quarterback Joe Cimino and senior receiver Nicky Flesher the 59ers have plenty of ways to beat opponents based on what they’re seeing.
“Part of this is each week we don’t know exactly how defenses are going to prepare for us,” Skinner said. “Our offense is designed in a way where each play has multiple options. Some weeks we might have more pass options available. Last week at Lowell it seemed like they wanted to load the box and limit Ryan which opened up some opportunities in the passing game. Other weeks it’s the other way around.”
If a defense is going to challenge Walsh, he says he says he’ll be ready.
“I feel really good,” Walsh said. “It’s an exciting time, and I think we’re all playing really well together right now at a good time.”
