GARY — The week 10 version of Andrean senior Robert Stanley juxtaposed against the week 1 version of himself tells a story of growth and comfort.
Stanley played outside linebacker for the 59ers as a junior but got moved to running back to complement leading junior rusher Ryan Walsh over the offseason. His introduction to the new role came against Merrillville the first week of the year.
It was rough.
“It was like a whole new ballgame,” Stanley said. “That first game? It was like a panic attack. That’s all I’ve got to say. I felt like I was going to have a heart attack because I was so nervous. I didn’t know what I was doing. The first few steps were jittery. It was bad.”
Fast-forward nearly three months and that same player with first-game jitters took 15 carries for 74 yards and three touchdowns to lead Andrean (7-3) to a 41-0 sectional win against Bowman (4-6). Stanley and the 59ers will take on Boone Grove (10-0) at 7 p.m. Friday for the Sectional 33 title.
“(Stanley) is an example of a kid who buys into the program for four years and makes the most of what he’s able to get when the time is right,” Andrean coach Chris Skinner said. “You take yourself from wherever you are as a freshman to where they are as seniors. He’s one of those kids that works hard day in and day out and earned what he’s got.”
Stanley accounted for Andrean’s first three offensive touchdowns in its runaway win against Bowman from 2 yards, 3 yards and 1 yard out, respectively. He saw plenty of open field and a chance to score a fourth time later in the game before getting dragged down via a horse collar penalty in the fourth quarter.
“He ran hard (Friday night),” Skinner said. “He was running downhill. When he got tackled, he was falling forward. I’d expect nothing less from him. He’s a hard-nosed kid and one of the strongest on our team. It’s what we expect him to do.”
Stanley is up to 279 yards and six touchdowns on 56 carries for the season compared to Walsh’s 173 runs for 1,509 yards and 19 scores and said although he’s not always going to be the first option that he makes the most out of each of his opportunities.
Even now, Stanley said he’s still learning the position he inherited in his final season and hopes to use what he picked up against Bowman this week against Boone Grove. He added that he thinks Andrean is picking up momentum at the right time and warned against anyone who may doubt them.
“I think the way we’re playing right now we could make a run,” Stanley said. “I think a lot of teams might overlook us, but I wouldn’t want to play us.”