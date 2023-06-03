WARSAW — Andrean softball is statebound.

The state-ranked No. 7 Fighting 59ers upset the No. 3 Eastside Blazers 7-0 in the Class 2A Northern semistate finals in Warsaw. They did so behind a masterful complete game shutout from junior starting pitcher Abbey Bond in the circle and enough timely hitting to give her more than enough offensive support.

“I can’t believe it,” Bond said postgame. “The past two years we couldn’t even make it out of sectionals. Now we’re going to state.”

How then does a team without any seniors and much of the same makeup it’s had the past two seasons take the state tournament by storm? The secret behind Andrean’s run down to West Lafayette where the 59ers (29-7) will play North Posey (28-0) in search of a fourth state title next weekend cannot be touched.

But it can be felt.

It’s hidden in plain site if you know what you’re looking for.

“It’s our energy,” Bond said. “Our energy carries us 100% of the time.”

It spills out of the Andrean dugout.

During pregame ceremonies there was a six-minute delay between players readying for introductions and the actual lineups being announced. While defending state champion Eastside waited near its bench, the 59ers filled the dead time before their biggest game of the season with dancing.

This wasn’t new. Back in the team hotel before the game players made a fort in the meeting room, Bond said. They blared music. There were no nerves. They didn’t play like it, either.

“When we stay loose is when we play our best,” sophomore infielder Micah Snider said.

Snider set the tempo from the first at-bat where she forced Eastside senior starter Natalie Lower to deploy seven pitches to retire her despite only one ball thrown. Snider fouled off five pitches that at-bat, grinding away at the dish.

That became a theme. Andrean made Lower work for each out and when Eastside gifted an opportunity the 59ers were there to take advantage first in the opening inning by plating an unearned run and later by stringing together three consecutive singles in the fourth inning for a second.

Andrean broke the game open in the fifth with five runs, three of which came courtesy of Snider’s deep blast over the wall against the wind to left.

“That created a little cushion,” Snider, a Valparaiso transfer, said. “Obviously we knew we weren’t done but that cushion put us in a really good spot.”

In retrospect, the first run did. Bond gave up just two hits and stranded seven runners on base after throwing five shutout innings in an 11-1 semifinal win over Delphi earlier in the day.

“She’s all of five foot but she’s got the heart of a lion inside,” Andrean coach Glenn Eisfelder said. “I wouldn’t change her for any other pitcher.”

He’d have no reason to.

Bond and sophomore catcher Elanie Doukas kept Eastside from getting comfortable by putting pitches high and mostly on the corners. With the early run in hand, Doukas said she felt good about the 59ers’ odds behind Bond.

“With the break (between games) it was really important for us to come back and jump on top of this game,” Doukas said. “We did in the first inning. That’s what we needed.”

In trying to explain Andrean’s success, Eisfelder called over all three of his assistant coaches and said his staff is a team. Associate head coaches Miranda Elish and Jesse Spain along with assistant Jim Menke make decisions alongside Eisfelder together.

Despite not rostering a senior, Eisfelder said his five juniors act as seniors and that his players are mature beyond their years.

They also have fun. It’s that energy the players kept talking about.

“This is a special group,” Eisfelder said, “and they’re doing special things.”

