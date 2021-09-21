Andrean sophomore Trey Stephens delivers on both sides of ball

HIGHLAND — Trey Stephens is used to having to earn his carries.
Playing in Andrean’s talented backfield, the sophomore has to compete for reps with the likes of five-star recruit Drayk Bowen and trusty senior Billy Jones.
Stephens entered Friday night’s game at Highland with 30 yards on four carries and no receptions in four games. He had one carry in the 59ers' 38-14 win and it went for a 52-yard touchdown.
In one explosive play, Stephens proved he can provide another playmaking element for an Andrean offense that already has plenty of punch.
Of course, he shared the credit with his teammates.
“I got a nice block off the line, and I just jump-cut through the hole,” Stephens said. “My wide receivers, they gave great blocks, and that’s what allowed me to cut off the edge and just outrun angles.”
The score marked the end of a 24-point burst from Andrean after Highland had tied the game at 14 in the second quarter.
During a first-quarter lightning delay, Stephens said coach Chris Skinner had a simple message for his team.
“In the locker room, we decided: downhill,” Stephens said. “Just downhill. That was the mindset. Downhill, downhill.”
Skinner said his staff had thought the Highland defense could be vulnerable to such a play call.
“Gotta give our offensive coaches credit for seeing something they could take advantage of,” Skinner said. “Drayk got a good block on it, he was playing H-back in that position and got a nice block on the linebacker. Trey saw the alley, and he hit it.”
It’s no wonder why Skinner went with the simple instructions. The 59ers have an abundance of playmakers, and Stephens has added his name to the mix.
“When Trey gets downhill and he sees an alley and hits it right away, he can be pretty effective,” Skinner said. “He’s still just a sophomore, so he’s still kind of learning where to find those alleys, who to read and that’s part of the process.”
Unlike most high school offenses, the 59ers are a pass-heavy team. With Ballentine under center, it makes sense. Through their first four games, the 59ers passed on nearly 70% of their offensive plays, making carries difficult to come by.
That’s part of why most of Stephens’ best plays have come at linebacker before Friday night. He’s got the speed to hang in coverage, but also to contribute against the run.
Stephens said his experience playing both ways has helped him grasp the game better overall. And knowing how to read a defense’s set before the snap can tip him off to potential mismatches.
“Gotta love it,” he said. “As an offensive player, you’ve got to know the weaknesses of offense. Playing on defense is just a plus. Because if you know the routes, you’ve got a possibility of jumping them and just making a play.”
Andrean’s defense gave up a couple of big plays on Friday night, but came up with numerous stops, sometimes setting up the offense in strong field position.
That defensive momentum helped Stephens move with confidence on offense when his number was finally called.
“It feels amazing when you make big plays on defense, and it translates to offense,” he said.
Entering the game at Highland, Stephens was tied with Bowen for the team lead in tackles, with 22. Being up there in production with a five-star recruit like Bowen is no easy achievement.
But don’t get it twisted: it’s the touchdown that will be replaying in Stephens’ mind, over and over again.
“All night, baby,” Stephens said. “All night.”
Football recap: Merrillville, Valparaiso win to stay unbeaten and atop DAC
Merrillville pulled away from Michigan City and Valparariso held off Chesterton to remain perfect through five games.
Kenneth Grant would be on the field for every play if the choice was up to the Merrillville senior.
Merrillville and Michigan City meet in a DAC matchup.
Valparaiso coaches challenged their offensive line late.
Chesterton and Valparaiso meet in a DAC matchup.
Trey Gibson still considers himself an underdog. He can’t help it.
Hobart and Lowell meet in a Northwest Crossroads matchup.
Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good.
Kankakee Valley and Munster meet in a Northwest Crossroads matchup.
Get live updates from The Times as Week 5 of the season in Indiana and Week 4 in Illinois kicks off.