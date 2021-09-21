Andrean sophomore Trey Stephens delivers on both sides of ball

Skinner said his staff had thought the Highland defense could be vulnerable to such a play call.

“Gotta give our offensive coaches credit for seeing something they could take advantage of,” Skinner said. “Drayk got a good block on it, he was playing H-back in that position and got a nice block on the linebacker. Trey saw the alley, and he hit it.”

It’s no wonder why Skinner went with the simple instructions. The 59ers have an abundance of playmakers, and Stephens has added his name to the mix.

“When Trey gets downhill and he sees an alley and hits it right away, he can be pretty effective,” Skinner said. “He’s still just a sophomore, so he’s still kind of learning where to find those alleys, who to read and that’s part of the process.”

Unlike most high school offenses, the 59ers are a pass-heavy team. With Ballentine under center, it makes sense. Through their first four games, the 59ers passed on nearly 70% of their offensive plays, making carries difficult to come by.

That’s part of why most of Stephens’ best plays have come at linebacker before Friday night. He’s got the speed to hang in coverage, but also to contribute against the run.