CONVERSE – Andrean senior James Kirk’s middle name isn’t Tiberius, as in James T. Kirk, the fictional character in the “Star Trek” TV show.

Yet, Kirk, his middle name is Andrew, was in another galaxy for the Niners on Saturday in their 8-3 win over Norwell in the Class 3A Oak Hill Semistate semifinal game. Kirk drove in three runs, including two in a 2-run home run in the third inning.

Kirk said he gets ribbed and called “Captain” all the time, but it doesn’t bother him.

“No, it’s alright,” he said, noting he’s not even a team captain. Those are fellow seniors Caleb Smith, Kyle DeKerf and Brett Cook.

“Obviously, they had just put up a bunch of runs on us, a couple of runs, so I kind of wanted to ship that momentum back our way,” Kirk said of the homer. “I just happened to get a curveball where I wanted it, and there it went. It's one of the best swings I think I've had this year, stayed through the ball and I was kinda a little lucky with the short porch there.”

Andrean advanced to the Saturday’s semistate title game against Heritage, which beat Frankfort 2-0 in 11 innings.

Kirk drove in the game’s first run in a 4-run first inning for Andrean (27-6-1). Jack Vogt followed with another single for a 2-0 lead. A passed ball and an error allowed two more runs to score for a 4-0 lead after a half inning.

“Striking first is one of the five boxes that we always want to check as a team,” Kirk said. “So those runners in scoring position I was just thinking anyway I could put this ball somewhere that will score this runner from second, and that's what I did. That’s all I was thinking, just anywhere I can.”

Norwell (23-8) plated three runs on five hits in its half of the first inning off Andrean starter Garrett Benko.

Andrean coach Dave Pishkur said it was a goofy first inning.

“We got two hits and scored four runs, and they barreled up five balls in a row against us in the first inning with two outs,” he said. “So I got back to the dugout and said, ‘This a tough game, we can’t strike any of these guys out.’”

After Tyler Peller singled to lead off the third inning, Kirk blasted an opposite field home run over the right field fence to up Andrean’s advantage to 6-3.

“They were kind of living me outside, and I noticed the wind (blowing out) but I wasn’t thinking home run,” Kirk said. “I was just thinking, ground ball, right side, whatever I can to move this runner over.”

He was surprised it went over the fence at the 315-foot sign.

“I thought it was might be a double down the line or foul ball,” Kirk said. “I did not think it had enough juice to go over but maybe backspin or the wind, I don't know.”

Andrean added single runs in the fourth and sixth innings to take an insurmountable 8-3 lead. Moises Vazquez singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning before Peller’s triple drove in Mason Barth who singled in the sixth.

Sophomore righty Ivan Mastalski did the rest for the Niners, He came on in relief of Benko in the second inning and retired the next 13 Norwell batters in order.

“Probably the best think that could happen, Garrett gave up two hits and I got Ivan in the game,” Pishkur said. “Ivan changes speeds, locates the ball better. He’s been really good this year. One bad outing, that was in the sectional championship game. He’s pitched really well.”

Mastalski allowed just two hits the rest of the way to get the win.

“I just do what I normally do and just go out there and throw strikes, basically get people out,” he said.

Mastalski did a good job of changing speeds.

“My slider and my changeup were working really well,” he said. “My fastball didn’t have the velo, but I was spotting it up well, so that worked out.”

Pishkur said it was key they were able to add on runs when Norwell cut the lead to 4-3.

“Not a pefectly clean game, but a game that we advanced,” he said.

