Andrean wins 11th sectional title behind unlikely contributions against Lake Station

Andrean took control of a back-and-forth affair early in the fourth quarter and pushed its lead to 56-45 with 3:44 remaining after Lauren Colon scored on a driving layup and converted the ensuing free throw. With their hopes of the first sectional title in program history seemingly dashed, the Eagles put their collective heads down and went to work.

Taylor Austin knocked down two free throws, got the ball back and hit two more within five seconds to cut the deficit to seven points. Darne Toney sandwiched a pair of baskets around a Laila Rogers field goal and suddenly Lake Station was within 56-55 with 1:12 remaining.

“It’s basketball,” Lake Station coach Rudy Chabes said. “It’s a game of spurts. One team can go on a run and then you look up and you see that the other team has scored five or six points in a row. It’s basketball.”

The 59ers (18-1) worked the clock down following Toney’s basket and Houpt eventually went to the free throw line for her two misses with 28.2 seconds left. Toney had a chance to give Lake Station the lead when she went to the line following Schutz’s fifth foul, but the sophomore missed both free throws.