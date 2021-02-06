Andrean wins 11th sectional title behind unlikely contributions against Lake Station

LAKE STATION — Briana Houpt fell short in her first opportunity to clinch a sectional title for on Andrean on Saturday night.
The senior made sure she delivered when she got another chance.
Houpt buried two crucial free throws, just moments after missing two charity tosses, and the 59ers held off a furious rally from Lake Station to win the Class 2A sectional championship 60-55.
With Andrean leading 56-55, Houpt missed two free throws with 28.2 seconds left that could’ve given the 59ers some insurance. The senior immediately went to the bench and sat there until Andrean star Julia Schutz fouled out. When Houpt went back to the line with a 58-55 advantage and 5.5 seconds left, she easily made both shots.
“I couldn’t believe that I let my team down like that,” Houpt said. “When I got back in the game, it was just a feeling of ‘this is what I have to do.’ I had to take a deep breath. Just calm down and execute.”
Houpt came into the game as a 44% career free throw shooter and the senior had only attempted six shots from the charity stripe this season before the final 30 seconds of Saturday’s game.
“This means everything,” Houpt said. “As a bench player, I couldn’t be more grateful to have an opportunity to help my team.”
Andrean took control of a back-and-forth affair early in the fourth quarter and pushed its lead to 56-45 with 3:44 remaining after Lauren Colon scored on a driving layup and converted the ensuing free throw. With their hopes of the first sectional title in program history seemingly dashed, the Eagles put their collective heads down and went to work.
Taylor Austin knocked down two free throws, got the ball back and hit two more within five seconds to cut the deficit to seven points. Darne Toney sandwiched a pair of baskets around a Laila Rogers field goal and suddenly Lake Station was within 56-55 with 1:12 remaining.
“It’s basketball,” Lake Station coach Rudy Chabes said. “It’s a game of spurts. One team can go on a run and then you look up and you see that the other team has scored five or six points in a row. It’s basketball.”
The 59ers (18-1) worked the clock down following Toney’s basket and Houpt eventually went to the free throw line for her two misses with 28.2 seconds left. Toney had a chance to give Lake Station the lead when she went to the line following Schutz’s fifth foul, but the sophomore missed both free throws.
Colon knocked down two key free throws on the other end and then Houpt pulled down a rebound following Austin’s missed drive to the basket, setting up the redemption moment for the senior.
“Bri is the soccer goalie, so she’s been in shootouts and knows what it is like to be in pressure situations,” Andrean coach Tony Scheub said. “Lauren is just a ballplayer. She guards the other teams best player every night and she just makes plays.”
Schutz scored a team-high 15 points one night after becoming the all-time leading scorer in program history. The senior buried a corner 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to blow the game open. Dyamond Blair had 14 points for the 59ers while Tori Allen added 13 points. Laila Rogers scored a game-high 17 points in her final game with the Eagles (19-4) while Taylor Austin added 13 points.
“It was a great atmosphere for Lake Station to be in,” Chabes said. “Taylor Austin, she’s the winningest player in school history and she’s going to Purdue Northwest. So is Laila Rogers. There are no tears. My seniors aren’t done. They’ve got four more years.”