Andy Dalton dealing with hype surrounding Bears rookie QB Justin Fields

"Andy is great," Nagy said. "I mean, you know, this is such a unique situation. For a guy like Andy, where I feel really comfortable is knowing that he's comfortable in his own skin, he believes in himself and he knows that we believe in him."

Dalton knows Fields is the future, but is trying to make it a more distant future. Fields' 10-for-14 effort for 142 yards against Miami was solid, but Dalton might be most impressed with Fields' speed.

"I think when he first got here, I asked him, 'What is it like to run 4.4?,' " Dalton said of Fields' 40-yard time. "He's special.

"If he's got that room in front of him, that's a part of his game that he can definitely use. With his speed that he's got, definitely a thing that he can use in his game."

With the Bears offensive line an issue — neither starting tackle has practiced and guard James Daniels is sidelined with a groin injury — it might require a quarterback who can run out of a collapsing pocket.

Nagy is resisting this temptation and will stick by his promise to Dalton about the opener, even though Fields gets an occasional snap at practice with first-team players. Saturday's game didn't change this approach.