Andy Dalton embraces chance with Bears, knowing Justin Fields behind him

If Dalton is injured in the next two weeks and can't play in the opener, Nagy said Fields would start. But for now, he's leading the scout team.

Nagy said there are risks that come with starting a rookie as he adapts to the schemes and the speed of the game. There is also a fear that could create bad habits.

"Sometimes, if that happens, you could say, 'Well, it's good that they learn from that,'" Nagy said. "And there's some quarterbacks that have had that happen and there's others where it just becomes bad and it can ruin them. So I think what you're trying to find is OK, where's that happy medium with them whether it's Justin or somebody else."

He said Fields is "trying to get better and better every day," but still has room to grow.

Dalton signed with Dallas last year as a backup and wound up making nine starts after Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

"Knowing that I'm coming in to be the starter, I could be more myself going into this one rather than last one, where I kinda had to find my place," Dalton said. "And it happened a little bit later in the process last year, too. There's a lot of things that I can take from it that helped me transition."