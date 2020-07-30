Angelo Cantelo slicing up the competition for the Oilmen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHITING — The Pizza Boy delivers.

Northwest Indiana Oilmen catcher Angelo Cantelo, whose family owns Beggars Pizza, is one of the team’s most consistent players. The nickname was obvious.

“My parents work a lot but it’s a lot of pizza all the time. It’s one of those things. Everyone works really hard but you get to eat a lot of pizza,” the Marian Catholic graduate said.

He recommends the sausage.

Cantelo inherited that work ethic. Manager Chris Cunningham calls Cantelo a leader and a “quality hitter.” He counts on the backstop, who is second on the Oilmen with 93 plate appearances through July 29.

“He’s the kind of guy you want to have in the lineup every day,” Cunningham said. “He brings good at-bats. He’s our catcher and arguably our best hitter. He hits good pitching. He hits bad pitching. He’s just the kind of guy you want in the lineup every day.”

The experience of playing six or seven games in a week in the Midwest Collegiate League, no matter how he feels or what aches or pains may nag, is something Cantelo appreciates. He’s learning to hold back if his body tells him something should be saved for tomorrow.