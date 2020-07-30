Angelo Cantelo slicing up the competition for the Oilmen

WHITING — The Pizza Boy delivers.
Northwest Indiana Oilmen catcher Angelo Cantelo, whose family owns Beggars Pizza, is one of the team’s most consistent players. The nickname was obvious.
“My parents work a lot but it’s a lot of pizza all the time. It’s one of those things. Everyone works really hard but you get to eat a lot of pizza,” the Marian Catholic graduate said.
He recommends the sausage.
Cantelo inherited that work ethic. Manager Chris Cunningham calls Cantelo a leader and a “quality hitter.” He counts on the backstop, who is second on the Oilmen with 93 plate appearances through July 29.
“He’s the kind of guy you want to have in the lineup every day,” Cunningham said. “He brings good at-bats. He’s our catcher and arguably our best hitter. He hits good pitching. He hits bad pitching. He’s just the kind of guy you want in the lineup every day.”
The experience of playing six or seven games in a week in the Midwest Collegiate League, no matter how he feels or what aches or pains may nag, is something Cantelo appreciates. He’s learning to hold back if his body tells him something should be saved for tomorrow.
“Obviously, it’s not the easiest thing (to play every day), but I love playing. (Cunningham) has been able to help me out a ton, letting me catch, (be designated hitter), play left field a little bit, just be able to be as versatile as possible and get at-bats,” Cantelo said. “I’m feeling great. I just have to know what my strength is going to be that day.”
And he understands when it’s time to push the gas.
“Like everyone here, I’m trying to play professional baseball. You can only work hard and hope the best things will happen,” Cantelo said.
Cantelo was a DH for nine games at Lewis University before the season was shut down this spring. A senior catcher was higher on the depth chart but the Flyers still wanted Cantelo’s bat in the lineup.
The Oilmen offer a chance to get some repetitions behind the dish.
“I probably would’ve gotten into a game toward the end of the year or at some point,” Cantelo said. “I’m just working on catching, throwing, being consistent at the plate, receiving, blocking — just the basics. I’m just trying to be a better baseball player.”
As of Wednesday, Cantelo is tied for the lead on the Oilmen with 25 hits. He is second with 15 RBIs and a .452 on-base percentage and third with 15 runs. He has a .329 batting average. He also has five doubles and a home run.
“I was going through a spurt where I felt like I was hitting the balls hard but wasn’t really finding holes, but that’s baseball. There’s going to be ups and downs,” Cantelo said.
Meet a few of the MLB players from Northwest Indiana
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!