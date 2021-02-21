Anthony Davis' injury a cautionary tale for Lakers

The whole episode, so far, has been truly flabbergasting.

Earlier this month, Lakers center Anthony Davis, 27, missed consecutive games (Feb. 8 and Feb. 10), with what was diagnosed as right Achilles tendinosis.

Once better known as Achilles tendinitis, the diagnosis has been updated in the medical literature because of what has been found at the cellular level with the condition. The suffix “-itis” indicates the presence of inflammation. However, in cases of overuse pain involving the Achilles, there is rarely any inflammation present, which would actually be beneficial because inflammation is the first step in the healing process.

Without inflammation there can be no healing.

Instead, at the Achilles — and other tendons — the tissue just wears out. Consequently, the suffix “-osis,” which means “condition” or “pathological state.”

Nonetheless, with an injury not readily amenable to healing, the All-Star was allowed to return to the lineup on Feb. 12 and played 35 minutes, scoring 35 points. Two nights later in Denver, though, he would last only 14 minutes, exiting after bumping legs with Nuggets center Nikola Jancic and stepping awkwardly with his right foot.