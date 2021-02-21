Anthony Davis' injury a cautionary tale for Lakers

The whole episode, so far, has been truly flabbergasting.
Earlier this month, Lakers center Anthony Davis, 27, missed consecutive games (Feb. 8 and Feb. 10), with what was diagnosed as right Achilles tendinosis.
Once better known as Achilles tendinitis, the diagnosis has been updated in the medical literature because of what has been found at the cellular level with the condition. The suffix “-itis” indicates the presence of inflammation. However, in cases of overuse pain involving the Achilles, there is rarely any inflammation present, which would actually be beneficial because inflammation is the first step in the healing process.
Without inflammation there can be no healing.
Instead, at the Achilles — and other tendons — the tissue just wears out. Consequently, the suffix “-osis,” which means “condition” or “pathological state.”
Nonetheless, with an injury not readily amenable to healing, the All-Star was allowed to return to the lineup on Feb. 12 and played 35 minutes, scoring 35 points. Two nights later in Denver, though, he would last only 14 minutes, exiting after bumping legs with Nuggets center Nikola Jancic and stepping awkwardly with his right foot.
Since then, an MRI has revealed that Davis suffered a strained calf — just above the tendon — and worsened the tendinosis. In the wake of the updated diagnosis, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said on Thursday that Davis would be out four weeks. “We want to try to put this fully behind him and be conservative with it,” Vogel said in ESPN story, “just to make sure that it’s fully healed before he’s back.”
Conservative? Has Vogel fully forgotten the events of the 2019 NBA Finals?
Kevin Durant first injured his calf on May 8, 2019, during the Western Conference semifinals and did not play again until Game 5 on June 10. He would last only two quarters before suddenly pulling up with an Achilles tendon tear that would require surgery and keep him out the entirety of the 2019-20 season.
If the Lakers, their medical staff, and Davis’ agent prefer to discount that cautionary tale, where 33 days of rest and rehabilitation was not nearly enough, surely they will not ignore the science. Will they?
Regardless of age, level of play or skill, quick and aggressive rehabilitation, after suffering a strained calf, is far better than taking a “wait-and-see” approach. So says a study out of the University of Copenhagen.
In a letter to the editor of the New England Journal of Medicine in September 2017, Danish researchers compared starting rehabilitation for a calf strain two days post-injury to waiting until nine days after the mishap. Those who started within 48 hours of the trauma were able to return to sport — pain-free and without any greater risk of re-injury — three weeks sooner than those who waited until day nine.
The fine print of the study may be something Lakers fans may prefer to skip. Those three weeks were the difference between 62 and 83 days for the average time to resume playing.
Consequently, if the Lakers started rehabilitation on Davis in a timely fashion — we can be confident they did — and his recovery time ends up being “average,” the next time he plays should be no sooner than two months, not four weeks.
All the same, will wins, defending an NBA championship, and the resultant riches that accompany such success trump good sense?
Too often finances are all that matter at the professional level. Currently, Davis, his age, and his health are commodities that the Lakers value. Thus they are invested in finding a balance between his fitness and what is best for the team in this season and beyond. Yet, what would their level of concern be for his well-being if he were just a role player near the end of his career?
Or three years since retirement?
That was the case for Vincent Jackson, 38. While his former team was on its way to winning the Super Bowl, the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver was checking into a Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida (a suburb of Tampa) on Jan. 11, without telling his family or friends. On Feb. 10, acting on a missing person report, the police found him there, apparently well, and the case was closed.
Three days earlier, the Buccaneers had defeated the Chiefs, with Jackson’s name never receiving a mention, fully forgotten five years after he had starred on the same field.
On Feb. 15, no longer of any financial use to the game that had paid him $70 million, Jackson was found dead in his room by hotel staff.
Since then, his brain has been donated to Boston University’s CTE Center. Based on his withdrawal from contact with loved ones, we should expect the scientists at BU will find what they are seeking.
But a year after the results of that post-mortem study are released, will we remember?
