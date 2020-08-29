Anthony Rizzo homers twice, Yu Darvish dazzles as Cubs beat Reds

Bauer missed his spot on Rizzo's second blast.

“I was trying to go down and in with that and it just hung in the zone,” Bauer said. “If you leave it in the zone, that's one of his power spots, as you saw. The one before that was the third change-up I've thrown this year. He couldn't have been looking for it. I executed it. He was just better than me on that pitch. He floated it out.”

Cubs manager David Ross said his team had plenty of quality at-bats.

“I think it’s just a product of when you have a plan and looking for your pitch and (when) the pitch is not in that zone, being able to take that and not pull the trigger," Ross said. "Taking pitches is just a product of your plan. That’s really all it is. It’s not, ‘Oh, we’re going to go up here and see how many pitches we can see.’”

Joey Votto went 2-for-4 with a double. He had sat out the previous three games and came in batting .191.

The NL Central-leading Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the second. Kyle Schwarber walked, went to third on Willson Contreras’ single to center and scored on Jason Heyward’s fielder’s-choice grounder.

Keep it going