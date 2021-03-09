AP Men's Basketball All-Big Ten honors

Men’s Basketball
AP All-Big Ten honors
First Team
Guard -- Marcus Carr, Minnesota, junior
u-Guard -- Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois, junior
u-Center -- Luka Garza, Iowa, senior
Forward -- Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana, sophomore
Forward – E.J. Liddell, Ohio State, sophomore
Second Team
Guard -- Joe Wieskamp, Iowa, junior
Guard -- Franz Wagner, Michigan, sophomore
Center -- Kofi Cockburn, Illinois, sophomore
Forward -- Isaiah Livers, Michigan, senior
Forward -- Trevion Williams, Purdue, junior
Coach of the year -- Juwan Howard, Michigan
Player of the year -- Luka Garza, Iowa, senior
Newcomer of the year -- Hunter Dickinson, Michigan, freshman
