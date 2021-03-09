 Skip to main content
AP Men's Basketball All-Big Ten honors
agate

AP Men's Basketball All-Big Ten honors

Basketball stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Men’s Basketball

AP All-Big Ten honors

First Team

Guard -- Marcus Carr, Minnesota, junior

u-Guard -- Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois, junior

u-Center -- Luka Garza, Iowa, senior

Forward -- Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana, sophomore

Forward – E.J. Liddell, Ohio State, sophomore

Second Team

Guard -- Joe Wieskamp, Iowa, junior

Guard -- Franz Wagner, Michigan, sophomore

Center -- Kofi Cockburn, Illinois, sophomore

Forward -- Isaiah Livers, Michigan, senior

Forward -- Trevion Williams, Purdue, junior

Coach of the year -- Juwan Howard, Michigan

Player of the year -- Luka Garza, Iowa, senior

Newcomer of the year -- Hunter Dickinson, Michigan, freshman

