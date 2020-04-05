You are the owner of this article.
Area baseball coaches stay in close touch during a difficult time
What do you do when you can’t play baseball?

You sit around the house and talk about it, among other things.

That’s exactly what some Region high school baseball coaches have been doing.

The coronavirus pandemic was followed by school closings and now the official word from the IHSAA that spring seasons around the state are officially canceled.

“I’m not surprised. I had a feeling,” Griffith coach Brian Jennings said. “The IHSAA didn’t have a choice. I feel bad for everybody, especially the seniors. It’s sad, but it was the right call.”

That’s why Jennings and longtime Munster coach Bob Shinkan have keep in contact via text, and also utilized technology and found out it’s the best remedy for cabin fever during the stay-at-home orders from Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

“There’s a bunch of us on a group text. I woke up the other night and I see a text that says, ‘Anybody awake?’ It was like 2:30 or 3 a.m.,” Shinkan said. “It’s hilarious, but it’s something to help us survive.”

The group text — and occasional FaceTime interaction — is with Shinkan, Jennings, Highland’s John Bogner, Valparaiso’s Todd Evans, Hebron coach John Steinhilber and former Lowell coach Bobby Wong.

“As long as some of us have been coaching you come across some good people and they’re friends,” Jennings said. “We’re just trying to find ways to keep busy, and quite honestly I’m trying to find ways not to eat myself out of the house right now.”

In the spring, coaches of all spring sports are used to the long grind of teaching followed by games or meets, and then getting home long after dark. The nights of getting together for dinner or sharing information and simple game talk have been stalled. It’s changed everything for their routines.

“It’s been a challenge, no doubt about it,” said Jennings, who is into his 25th season of coaching, including the last 22 at Griffith. “You try to find some routines. Things like walking the dog, getting a coffee or calling my (77-year-old) dad.

“You miss the kids, you miss the game and you miss the people you have competed against.”

Thank goodness for technology during these tough times.

“It helps with a sense of normalcy,” Jennings said. “With social media and the ability to FaceTime it helps us get through this because we’re all really prisoners in our own house.”

It’s like the commercial with Jake from State Farm, but hopefully the groups of wives don’t get too jealous of the man club.

“I think it’s been an eye-opener for all of us, but I know personally I will never been able to be away from the game. I have to have a routine,” Jennings said. “You appreciate baseball at times like these.”

Highland’s Bogner has taken it upon himself to showcase all his seniors via Facebook and Twitter. He sent a letter to all his seniors, including his son, Justin. He’s been posting pictures and sharing memories.

Jennings, also Griffith’s assistant principal, has pitched in a couple of days a week to do the lunch delivery drive for kids in need. The school’s cafeteria staff and other Griffith employees help prepare sack lunches, load them up into two buses and make delivers around town twice a week.

“We have kids in need in our community and it’s a tough time for a lot of people,” Jennings said. “I think overall we felt as a school district we needed to do this. It helps our kids, but it also helps me.”

Both the Griffith and Munster baseball teams were supposed to open the first week of April, but now the entire spring sports season around the state has been canceled.

“You definitely miss it,” said Shinkan, who was entering his 35th season of coaching at Munster. “The kids were excited, I was excited, but there are bigger things in the world right now.”

The impact has taken its toll on everybody, especially the seniors who might not get to participate this season and finish their high school careers. Mentally and emotionally it weighs on the masses.

“I think kids underestimate how fast four years goes by and now a quarter of it is taken away,” Jennings said. “It’s rough for all of us, the kids, the coaches, and the families. But we’re all in the same boat.

“We’re all in this together.”

