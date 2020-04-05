Area baseball coaches stay in close touch during a difficult time

“As long as some of us have been coaching you come across some good people and they’re friends,” Jennings said. “We’re just trying to find ways to keep busy, and quite honestly I’m trying to find ways not to eat myself out of the house right now.”

In the spring, coaches of all spring sports are used to the long grind of teaching followed by games or meets, and then getting home long after dark. The nights of getting together for dinner or sharing information and simple game talk have been stalled. It’s changed everything for their routines.

“It’s been a challenge, no doubt about it,” said Jennings, who is into his 25th season of coaching, including the last 22 at Griffith. “You try to find some routines. Things like walking the dog, getting a coffee or calling my (77-year-old) dad.

“You miss the kids, you miss the game and you miss the people you have competed against.”

Thank goodness for technology during these tough times.

“It helps with a sense of normalcy,” Jennings said. “With social media and the ability to FaceTime it helps us get through this because we’re all really prisoners in our own house.”