You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Area bowling centers closing for the month after COVID-19 regulations
alert urgent
LOCAL SPORTS

Area bowling centers closing for the month after COVID-19 regulations

Olympia bowling

Bowlers roll in the final leagues of the month Friday at Olympia Lanes in Hammond. Most bowling centers were closing for the remainder of March.

 Provided

Region bowling is on hiatus as state COVID-19 regulations leave centers no choice but to temporarily close and postpone or cancel tournaments.

On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb limited mass gatherings to the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation of 50 or fewer people and shut down dine-in service at bars and restaurants.

Many bowling leagues have more than 50 members. Most centers have a bar and serve food. So the bulk are closing for the rest of the month, including both Stardust locations in Dyer and Merrillville, Cressmoor Lanes in Hobart, Olympia Lanes in Hammond, Lynwood Bowl, Castaways Bowl in Calumet City, Plaza Lanes in Highland and The Super Bowl in Crown Point.

Inman's Bowling and Recreation in Valparaiso is closed, however, not for the month. They will evaluate the situation on a week-to-week basis, according to general manager Shaun Ciesielski.

Several others are considering doing the same. Most were open for at least a portion of the day on Monday.

“It’s a very serious matter. It’s mind-boggling that this is actually happening,” Olympia Lanes general manager Mike Kozy said.

Decisions on whether or not tournaments and events would be rescheduled or canceled weren’t yet decided, in most cases, as of Monday.

The United States Bowling Congress (USBC), which governs competitive bowling, suspended its national schedule through the end of April. In a statement last week, it suggested active leagues make individual decisions by a vote of their board or directors.

Kozy said most of Olympia’s senior leagues were already staying home.

“They can’t bowl if you’re going to shut the bar down, if you’re going to shut the food down, if you can’t have more than 50 people in the place,” Kozy said.

First Indiana man dies of coronavirus; state officials urge Hoosiers to stay home

The USBC also postponed the Intercollegiate team and individual championships indefinitely. Those tournaments were scheduled to start March 13, with Calumet College’s men’s and women’s teams set to bowl in the sectional in Smyrna, Tennessee.

“I’m an eternal optimist. I’m still hoping the USBC is going to figure out a way to make something happen,” Crimson Wave men’s coach Mike Kubacki said. “We’re all just sitting, waiting and wondering.”

The men are No. 3 in the collegebowling.com national rankings.

“The only silver lining in all of this for us is that we have a small senior class. But it’s still a bummer for those two kids,” Kubacki said. “The majority of our team will be back next year and I’m hoping it’ll make them even hungrier.”

Most Calumet College sports are part of the NAIA, which canceled its spring sports seasons Monday. The Wave bowling teams participate in USBC collegiate bowling, not the NAIA.

Griffith girls bowlers make history at state finals

Some local high school teams, including the state-champion Griffith girls, qualified for the High School Bowling National Championship tournament from June 20 to 22 in Cincinnati. Tournament director Michael Nyitray said that event is still set to go on as scheduled.

“We respect the efforts that all athletes have committed towards qualifying for the high school bowling national championship. We have an obligation to facilitate this event for those who have entered. As long as this year's host venue S&S Western Bowl is open for business, we will host this year's event at the end of June for those wish to compete regardless of the number of entries,” Nyitray said in an email.

Gallery: 50 famous athletes from the Region

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Times Correspondent

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts