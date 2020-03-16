Area bowling centers closing for the month after COVID-19 regulations

Decisions on whether or not tournaments and events would be rescheduled or canceled weren’t yet decided, in most cases, as of Monday.

The United States Bowling Congress (USBC), which governs competitive bowling, suspended its national schedule through the end of April. In a statement last week, it suggested active leagues make individual decisions by a vote of their board or directors.

Kozy said most of Olympia’s senior leagues were already staying home.

“They can’t bowl if you’re going to shut the bar down, if you’re going to shut the food down, if you can’t have more than 50 people in the place,” Kozy said.

The USBC also postponed the Intercollegiate team and individual championships indefinitely. Those tournaments were scheduled to start March 13, with Calumet College’s men’s and women’s teams set to bowl in the sectional in Smyrna, Tennessee.

“I’m an eternal optimist. I’m still hoping the USBC is going to figure out a way to make something happen,” Crimson Wave men’s coach Mike Kubacki said. “We’re all just sitting, waiting and wondering.”

The men are No. 3 in the collegebowling.com national rankings.