Area prep football statistics, 2020 Week 1
urgent

Area prep football statistics, 2020 Week 1

Blaze Cano, Hanover Central

Hanover Central's Blaze Cano beats Portage's Piere Hill to the end zone for a touchdown on the opening drive of the game at Portage High School Friday. Cano is second in the Region in passing.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

PASSING

Player;School;Comp.;Att.;Yds.;TD

Joey Ondo, River Forest;22;30;276;1

Blaze Cano, Hanover Central;16;30;259;4

Luke Neidy, Lake Central;14;23;185;3

Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;13;28;141;0

Chris Mullen, Chesterton;14;26;133;0

Giovani Laurent, Michigan City;11;18;130;2

Evan Gilligan, Andrean;12;14;107;1

Brady Glisic, South Central;7;17;102;3

RUSHING

Player;School;Att.;Yds.;TD

Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;18;229;4

Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;15;138;0

Max Creasbaum, Lake Central;21;120;1

Adam Graham, Hanover Central;14;115;0

Joey Kroledge, Lake Station;18;108;1

Trey Gibson, Wheeler;26;94;2

Jonathon Flemings, Michigan City;11;72;2

Ayden Hernandez, River Forest;17;68;1

Hayden Vinyard, Valparaiso;9;65;0

Marc Enslen, Hobart;18;64;1

Blaze Cano, Hanover Central;14;58;2

Brady Glisic, South Central;11;54;0

Joseph Heuer, Lowell;19;53;0

RECEIVING

Player;School;Rec.;Yds;TD

Ayden Hernandez, River Forest;6;104;1

Gannon Howes, Hanover Central;6;96;1

Curtis Hosea, River Forest;6;72;0

Trent Hudspeth, South Central;2;72;1

Adam Graham, Hanover Central;5;65;1

Eddie Goff, Hanover Central;3;62;1

Esau Haynes, Michigan City;5;62;1

Colby Bullock, Chesterton;6;60;0

Blake Worthington, Valparaiso;4;59;0

De’John Wright, River Forest;5;55;0

Tony Bartolomeo, Lake Central;2;54;0

Diego Garcia, Lake Central;6;54;0

Ryan Walsh, Andrean;1;48;0

Nicky Flesher, Andrean;2;45;0

Trey Gibson, Wheeler;2;43;1

Richie Otero, Wheeler;2;42;0

SCORING

Player;School;TD;2pt;XP;FG;Pts.

Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;4;0;0;0;24

Trey Gibson, Wheeler;3;0;0;0;18

Blaze Cano, Hanover Central;2;0;0;0;12

JoJo Johnson, Merrillville;2;0;0;0;12

Jonathon Flemings, Michigan City;2;0;0;0;12

Ayden Hernandez, River Forest;2;0;0;0;12

Adam Graham, Hanover Central;1;1;0;0;8

Derek Baldin, Lake Central;0;0;5;1;8

Andrew Oleksiuk, Michigan City;0;0;7;0;7

TACKLES

Players;School;No.

Max Drinski, Boone Grove;23

Andrew Huizar, South Central;18

Max Warchol, Hanover Central;14

Dylan Dingman, Valparaiso;13

Carter Schuster, Lake Central;12

Jack Hickey, Lake Central;11

Sam Long, Lake Central;11

Spencer Barta, Lowell;11

Tyler McChristian, River Forest;11

Dylan Riley, South Central;11

Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;10

Brock Pikelis, Boone Grove;10

Zane Rayson, Boone Grove;10

Reilly Granger, Crown Point;10

Adrian Barrera, Crown Point;9

Jacob Lopez, Crown Point;9

Curtis Hosea, River Forest;9

De’John Wright, River Forest;9

Cole Kostbade, Wheeler;9

Jayden Lynon, Andrean;8

Ryan Walsh, Andrean;8

Dhmari Wright, Andrean;8

Bobby Babcock, Hobart;8

Caleb Girard, South Central;8

Nikola Paic, Crown Point;7

Gannon Howes, Hanover Central;7

James Kelly, Hanover Central;7

Armond Earving, Lake Central;7

Parker Welty, Lake Central;7

Jose Alvarez, River Forest;7

Deon Hurn, River Forest;7

Josh Bell, Wheeler;7

Caden Brann, Wheeler;7

Max Mortimer, Wheeler;7

Troy Ribar, Wheeler;7

SACKS

Player;School;No.

Zane Rayson, Boone Grove;2

Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;1.5

Rhoderick Poats, Lake Station;1.5

Riley Bank, Lowell;1.5

Josh Bell, Wheeler;1.5

INTERCEPTIONS

Players;School;No.

Nick Ames, Boone Grove;1

Parker Welty, Lake Central;1

Reec Ison, Lowell;1

Kennon Tucker Jr., Michigan City;1

Kaleb Short, River Forest;1

De’John Wright, River Forest;1

Jacob Oehman, South Central;1

—Compiled by Johnny Gorches

Based on information reported to the Times of Northwest Indiana. Updates may be emailed to johnnygorches@yahoo.com or MUNsports@lee.net.

