As her high school career winds down, Crown Point's Val Goza is playing her best golf

Crown Point senior golfer Val Gozo is a coach’s dream.
Just ask her coach.
“She’s everything you want in a player,” Bulldogs coach Jen Vinovich said. “You wish that when a player comes in as a freshman they get a little better every year. That doesn’t always happen. She’s one that has. She’s got a perfect demeanor. She’s cool and calm and does her job. She’s real confident in her game right now.”
Gozo’s game will face a proper analysis Friday at Palmira while leading a Crown Point team looking to win a third consecutive sectional amongst a field that also includes host Lake Central and Munster. Gozo, the top returning finisher from last year’s sectional, said she felt excited after wrapping up her last practice before the start of postseason.
She has reason to. She said she’s never played better.
“I think I’ve got a great opportunity this year,” she said. “I just really want to finish on a high note and this year it feels like I might actually be able to come on top overall for sectionals and hopefully get out of regionals and down to state.”
The timing of Gozo’s peak isn’t coincidence. She’s been working toward it for years.
She lives just off the second hole of White Hawk’s Red Hawk course and practices nearly every day after taking up the game seriously just before high school.
She fired a 77 at Sandy Pines earlier this year to win the Kankakee Valley Invite and has regularly sat atop scoring for the Bulldogs, narrowly missing out on a Duneland Athletic Conference title by finishing runner-up to Michigan City’s Taylor Skibinski in a playoff.
“I feel like my short game especially has just come together this year, more so than in previous years,” Gozo said. “I feel like it’s just a thing that comes with practice. It’s all starting to click more.”
Gozo’s game came together at the right time. Crown Point needed a new No. 1 after the graduation of twins Delaney and Madelyn Adams, and Gozo was left answering the call both with her scores and the way she carries herself.
“She’s been a terrific leader,” Vinovich said. “She was always in the shadow of the (Adams) twins but has emerged as herself this year. She’s been a great mentor for the younger girls and sets an example of how to be at the course.”
Vinovich hopes Gozo’s attitude rubs off on the rest of her players. She said that she believes her team can be anywhere from the best to the fifth-best team in the area depending on the day.
The Bulldogs have made a poor habit of losing strokes on penalties and on the putting greens at their worst but at their best could potentially mount a return to state as a team.
“There’s no lack of talent on this team,” Vinovich said. “It’s really not that much different than last year. We just executed and had more confidence last year. We’re less experienced and a little less certain with ourselves now.”
There’s one exception to that — Gozo.
She’s playing well, knows the courses she’ll face in the postseason and, perhaps most importantly, said she’s comfortable playing within herself.
“Of all the years that I’ve played high school golf this year is the year that has come together the best,” Gozo said. “It’s just a really exciting time.”