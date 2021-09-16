As her high school career winds down, Crown Point's Val Gozo is playing her best golf

She fired a 77 at Sandy Pines earlier this year to win the Kankakee Valley Invite and has regularly sat atop scoring for the Bulldogs, narrowly missing out on a Duneland Athletic Conference title by finishing runner-up to Michigan City’s Taylor Skibinski in a playoff.

“I feel like my short game especially has just come together this year, more so than in previous years,” Gozo said. “I feel like it’s just a thing that comes with practice. It’s all starting to click more.”

Gozo’s game came together at the right time. Crown Point needed a new No. 1 after the graduation of twins Delaney and Madelyn Adams, and Gozo was left answering the call both with her scores and the way she carries herself.

“She’s been a terrific leader,” Vinovich said. “She was always in the shadow of the (Adams) twins but has emerged as herself this year. She’s been a great mentor for the younger girls and sets an example of how to be at the course.”

Vinovich hopes Gozo’s attitude rubs off on the rest of her players. She said that she believes her team can be anywhere from the best to the fifth-best team in the area depending on the day.