Athletes will benefit from vaccine in the short run and over the long haul

I am sorry. I am just baffled.
The Red Sox were in Chicago over the weekend with a roster decimated by COVID-19. The latest to be sidelined was Chris Sale, depriving White Sox fans the opportunity to see their former ace, who was scheduled to pitch on Sunday.
Not coincidentally, Boston is one of only six MLB teams that have not reached an 85% vaccination rate among their players, which allows teams to significantly ease prevention protocols.
This reluctance of professional athletes to protect themselves, their teammates and their family members makes no sense. In fact, for any athlete age 12 or older, it makes no sense.
Not surprisingly, given the transmissibility of the delta variant of the virus, a number of the recently infected BoSox had been vaccinated. However, the word from the organization is that the vaccinated players have been far less symptomatic than their unvaccinated teammates. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts is a case in point and he returned to the lineup on Friday.
Even prior to the availability of the vaccine, though, most young athletes were weathering the infection fairly well. As mentioned in this space last week, Jacksonville Jaguar quarterback Trevor Lawrence was minimally symptomatic a year ago when he was still with Clemson.
So was his then-teammate, defensive end Justin Foster, who was one of 40-plus Tigers diagnosed in late June of last year.
Mildly asthmatic prior to COVID-19, he had never had issues so severe that he was unable to play. Yet, after COVID-19, he told ESPN that he was immediately short of breath with any physical activity when he attempted to return to preseason conditioning. And instead of gradually getting better, Foster’s issue with shortness of breath and fatigue only worsened, getting to the point where he could barely climb a flight of stairs. He was having trouble concentrating, too.
He had a sympathetic ear when telling his story. ESPN staff writer T. J. Quinn is a COVID long-hauler, too.
The fact is, depending on the study and whether COVID-19 caused serious illness or not, one quarter to one third of COVID-19 victims end up being “long-haulers,” victims whose symptoms persist beyond three months.
Those who like to downplay the seriousness of the pandemic routinely claim that its survival rate is 99.9%. They neglect to mention the long-haul numbers. Furthermore, the survival rate in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University, is actually 98.4%.
The survival rate for the flu in the winter of 2018-19, according to the CDC, was at least 99.9%. That makes COVID-19 roughly 16 times deadlier than the flu.
Still not impressed enough to get vaccinated?
Let’s return to Foster’s narrative. In February, he told head coach Dabo Swinney that he was done playing football. However, after getting vaccinated in the spring, he started to improve to the point that he has since returned to the team, even recording a tackle in the Tigers’ season-opening loss to Georgia.
Preliminary studies indicate that getting the vaccine improves symptoms for just over half of those who have been diagnosed as long-haulers, makes symptoms worse in roughly 10 percent, and has no effect on the remainder.
Foster’s situation is not an isolated one among athletes. Interviewed for a story in this space in July, Dr. Thomas Wilkins, a physician with Community Healthcare System’s COVID Clinic, said that athletes do not seem to be affected as often with long-haul symptoms but he had seen several.
Better then to get the vaccine before ever getting infected.
A study, published earlier this month in the British medical journal Lancet Infectious Diseases, looked at over one million British adults who had been vaccinated between December of 2020 and early July of this year. Among those who had had only one dose, 0.5% became infected. Getting the second dose lowered the rate to 0.2%.
For the very few who did have a breakthrough infection, being vaccinated decreased the chance of hospitalization by roughly 70%, severe symptoms by 33% and being diagnosed as a long-hauler by 50%.
The symptoms of COVID-19 long-haul syndrome include anxiety, chest pain, chronic cough, chronic fatigue, cognitive impairment, depression, digestion issues, sensitivity to light and sound, shortness of breath and skin rashes.
All largely avoidable, if you would just get vaccinated.
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.