Athletes will benefit from vaccine in the short run and over the long haul

Mildly asthmatic prior to COVID-19, he had never had issues so severe that he was unable to play. Yet, after COVID-19, he told ESPN that he was immediately short of breath with any physical activity when he attempted to return to preseason conditioning. And instead of gradually getting better, Foster’s issue with shortness of breath and fatigue only worsened, getting to the point where he could barely climb a flight of stairs. He was having trouble concentrating, too.

He had a sympathetic ear when telling his story. ESPN staff writer T. J. Quinn is a COVID long-hauler, too.

The fact is, depending on the study and whether COVID-19 caused serious illness or not, one quarter to one third of COVID-19 victims end up being “long-haulers,” victims whose symptoms persist beyond three months.

Those who like to downplay the seriousness of the pandemic routinely claim that its survival rate is 99.9%. They neglect to mention the long-haul numbers. Furthermore, the survival rate in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University, is actually 98.4%.

The survival rate for the flu in the winter of 2018-19, according to the CDC, was at least 99.9%. That makes COVID-19 roughly 16 times deadlier than the flu.

Still not impressed enough to get vaccinated?