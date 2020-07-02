Atypical NBA draft process underway for Eugene German, Damien Jefferson

A global pandemic has gotten in the way of certainty that typically comes with July, but that hasn’t stopped two Region hopefuls from enjoying the NBA draft process.
Eugene German’s career ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic. He graduated as Northern Illinois’ all-time leading scorer in men’s basketball scoring 2,203 points. Even under lockdown, he’s stayed committed to working on his game.
The 2020 NBA Draft is Oct. 16 after being pushed back from its original date of June 25 due to the suspended season because of coronavirus concerns. The league’s annual, invite-only combine has been pushed back and may be held virtually. German is hoping he gets a chance to showcase himself in an event that features measurements, athletic tests, shooting drills and five-on-five drills in front of coaches, scouts and general managers.
“I’m preparing. I just need that one opportunity and that one shot. I’m ready, man. I’m ready,” he said.
The 6-foot guard from Gary signed with Edge Sports International Inc.’s Keith Kreiter and Sam Cipriano. After scoring 20-plus points per game in his final three seasons, German is looking for an opportunity to prove himself.
Without in-person workouts taking place, prospects resort to video calls over Zoom. German met with the Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers last week.
He was looking forward to showcasing his talents at the Portsmouth Invitational, but that was canceled for 2020. Typically, the event in Virginia gives players from smaller programs an opportunity to showcase themselves in front of league executives, coaches and scouts.
“I’m so mad that we don’t have events like Portsmouth and NBA workouts so that I could get in there and compete against the top talent and best players in the draft,” German said. “It’s so unfortunate all this went down because I feel like that was my chance to get in. I still have my chance to get in but I feel like that was my chance to get in and show what I can do.”
Damien Jefferson's special season at Creighton ended; Eugene German's historic Northern Illinois career stopped
For East Chicago native Damien Jefferson, the process is different as an underclassman. He still has one year of eligibility left at Creighton but decided to be evaluated as a draft prospect. If he were to return to college for his senior season, he has to withdraw from the draft by Aug. 3.
“There’s no specific timeline right now (for deciding),” Jefferson said. “I’m just trying to get all the feedback possible and just go from there.”
The 6-5 wing saw an increase in minutes last season for the Bluejays and averaged 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds. He also has been working to improve his game despite unforeseen circumstances. His shooting dropped from 41.2% as a sophomore to 21.7% from 3-point range last season.
“I’m going to be a guard at the next level. I’m not going to guard bigger guys in the NBA. In college, I can guard 1-through-4,” Jefferson said. “Mainly (I want to) just show that I can guard the perimeter and work on my handles, obviously, and have a consistent jump shot.”
Jefferson said he wants to model his game after Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, a 6-6 two-way player. He also likes to watch film of young Michael Jordan, Tracy McGrady and has a similar “dog mentality” to Russell Westbrook.
While some players who return to college have decided to transfer after going through the draft process, that isn’t in Jefferson’s plans. If he does return, he’ll be a key piece returning for Creighton after a 24-7 season last year.
“If I go back to college, I’ll stick it out at my last year at Creighton,” he said.
Despite having Creighton assistant Alan Huss guiding him through the process, Jefferson has learned about himself, also.
“(I've learned) how important everything is with time management and how you’ve got to sit down and have scheduled meetings with agents and hearing some things out, not all positive about your game but you’ve also got to hear about the negatives,” he said. “Some people would probably get down on themselves but not a guy like me. I try to listen to what they’ve got to say to me and take it all in.”
