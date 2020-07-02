Atypical NBA draft process underway for Eugene German, Damien Jefferson

Without in-person workouts taking place, prospects resort to video calls over Zoom. German met with the Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers last week.

He was looking forward to showcasing his talents at the Portsmouth Invitational, but that was canceled for 2020. Typically, the event in Virginia gives players from smaller programs an opportunity to showcase themselves in front of league executives, coaches and scouts.

“I’m so mad that we don’t have events like Portsmouth and NBA workouts so that I could get in there and compete against the top talent and best players in the draft,” German said. “It’s so unfortunate all this went down because I feel like that was my chance to get in. I still have my chance to get in but I feel like that was my chance to get in and show what I can do.”

For East Chicago native Damien Jefferson, the process is different as an underclassman. He still has one year of eligibility left at Creighton but decided to be evaluated as a draft prospect. If he were to return to college for his senior season, he has to withdraw from the draft by Aug. 3.

“There’s no specific timeline right now (for deciding),” Jefferson said. “I’m just trying to get all the feedback possible and just go from there.”