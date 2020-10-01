Ava Jamie, Kayla Green help Valparaiso cap off undefeated regular season

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso has run the table.

The Vikings finished the regular season undefeated with a 4-0 home win over Highland on Thursday.

Ava Jaime scored the opening goal of the game on a breakaway in the ninth minute, which was also her team-high 15th goal of the season. The freshman said she it’s been fun to step up and help her team continue to stack up wins.

“For my first time playing with everyone and to go undefeated, it feels so good,” Jaime said. “Everyone has put in so much hard work.”

Although the Vikings (14-0) controlled the ball for the majority of the first half, Jamie’s goal was the only time they were able to capitalize. Sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Swallow provided several key saves for Highland, which carried a four-game winning streak into Thursday’s contest.

After the break, Valparaiso’s Kayla Green made sure to put the game out of reach. The junior pulled off a hat trick in the second half with goals in the 43rd, 55th and 71st minutes but emphasized that the win was a collective effort.

“I think this whole team has worked really hard,” Green said. “Me and Ava up top, we do great work together. … The defense locks everything down, and I just think we’re a really good team.”