Ava Jamie, Kayla Green help Valparaiso cap off undefeated regular season
Girls soccer

Ava Jamie, Kayla Green help Valparaiso cap off undefeated regular season

Valpo

Kayla Green, left, and Ava Jamie helped Valparaiso finish the regular season 14-0.

 James Boyd, The Times

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso has run the table.

The Vikings finished the regular season undefeated with a 4-0 home win over Highland on Thursday.

Ava Jaime scored the opening goal of the game on a breakaway in the ninth minute, which was also her team-high 15th goal of the season. The freshman said she it’s been fun to step up and help her team continue to stack up wins.

“For my first time playing with everyone and to go undefeated, it feels so good,” Jaime said. “Everyone has put in so much hard work.”

Although the Vikings (14-0) controlled the ball for the majority of the first half, Jamie’s goal was the only time they were able to capitalize. Sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Swallow provided several key saves for Highland, which carried a four-game winning streak into Thursday’s contest.

After the break, Valparaiso’s Kayla Green made sure to put the game out of reach. The junior pulled off a hat trick in the second half with goals in the 43rd, 55th and 71st minutes but emphasized that the win was a collective effort.

“I think this whole team has worked really hard,” Green said. “Me and Ava up top, we do great work together. … The defense locks everything down, and I just think we’re a really good team.”

Junior Kaylee Rongers also found the back of the net in the 47th minute, as Valparaiso cruised to its seventh shutout win of the season. Cespedes gave a lot of credit to all of his players for playing relentless regardless of their opponents’ record, which is a big reason why he thinks his team is still unbeaten.

“I think it’s just the work ethic that that they have and the workhorse mentality that they have,” Cespedes said. “They’ve shown it day in and day out in each one of these games that we played.”

Valparaiso will open postseason play against Portage in a Class 3A Chesterton sectional semifinal Oct. 8. The Vikings rolled past the Indians with an 8-1 road win Sept. 29.

Highland (10-4) will take on EC Central in a Class 3A Lake Central sectional semifinal Oct. 8. After squaring off against the Vikings, who are ranked as the No. 4 Class 3A team in the state in the latest Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll, Trojans coach Courtney Condes expects her players to play with the same intensity they had Thursday.

“They see that they can compete with teams like this, and Valpo is a phenomenal team,” Condes said. “You can’t take anything away from them, but I told them ‘If you guys have this kind of first half in the postseason, you’re going to beat a lot of really good teams.’ I really do think we have a chance on that sectional.”

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times.

