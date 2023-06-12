INDIANAPOLIS — In a star-studded affair, the two Region participants managed to be two of the biggest contributors.

In a game where the North beat the South 73-63, Crown Point junior Ava Ziolkowski had nine points to go along with three rebounds, while Valpo freshman Lillian Barnes had four points, 10 rebounds, and six steals in the victory. Maya Makalusky was the North's leading scorer with 15, while Jaylah Lampley led the South with 12. Talia Harris was named MVP after finishing with eight points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

The North managed to get out to an early lead in the first half, leading 36-26 at halftime, with Ziolkowski having five points at the half.

Ziolkowski was excited for the opportunity to be one of the representatives in the Futures Game, saying that she has been putting in effort for this and that when she got the call she was excited. Her third quarter was also a confidence boost.

"It really helped my confidence. I was glad that I could help the team build a better lead," Ziolkowski said.

The South clawed their way back and cut the lead to two close to the end of the quarter. However, Ziolkowski had two key baskets toward the end of the third quarter to extend the North lead to 52-48.

While Ziolkowski made her mark on the game with floor spacing and cutting and scoring, Barnes made her bones doing the little things. In addition to the aforementioned stats, she also had three offensive rebounds and two assists, doing small things to make her team better.

In the fourth quarter it was a back and forth affair, with the South finally taking a lead at 62-61 with 4:05 left off of a Lampley putback. However, the North pulled away on a 11-1 run, including a play where Barnes checked into the game and dove on a loose ball and led to a key fast break layup that was the final nail in the coffin for the South.

"It definitely brings up my confidence a little bit and I'm just glad that I could help the team get the win," Barnes said postgame.

Lillian Barnes Valparaiso's Lillian Barnes, seen holding her plaque after the Futures Game on Saturday in Indianapolis.

When asked how she gets so many steals, Barnes said she knows from her time playing basketball and her experiences that she sometimes can just see things coming.

"Being around basketball so much really helps. You can adapt to the other players and know what they're going to do," Barnes said.

Barnes was similarly excited to Ziolkowski about receiving the call to play in the Futures Game.

"I was really grateful for the opportunity to play with older kids, and having this opportunity because I know some people don't have this opportunity, so I was really excited to come out here and play," Barnes said.

As for their expectations for next season, both have varying expectations of their upcoming seasons.

For Ziolkowski, it's all about putting in the work as she heads into her senior season.

"It's gonna be different, but we're definitely working. We're gonna be good. I think we'll be good for sure," she said postgame Saturday.

For Barnes, the losing of experience from the team means her sophomore season is one she doesn't exactly know what to expect.

"We have seven seniors graduating so obviously we're a completely different team, are definitely gonna be a different team next year and have a different style of play. I think we'll still be a solid team and we're playing summer league. We're getting used to playing with each other. There's a lot of underclassmen coming up, so it's still a really fun experience and we're getting our chemistry back," Barnes said.

Meet the 2023 state-bound Andrean 59ers softball team 1 Maddy McCoy 2 Libby Voliva 3 Cheyenne Sammons 4 Maggie Voliva 5 Sadie Drousias 6 Dani Poskin 7 Micah Snider 8 Abbey Bond 9 Gracie Wardingley 10 Shay Spillman 14 Aubrey Grasha 17 Adddison Kammer 16 Elaine Doukas 18 Samantha White 21 Tatum Spain Jim Menke Jesse Spain Miranda Elish Coach Glenn Eisfelder