Back home again in Indiana: Alaina, Morgan and Savana Chacon return to Crown Point for volleyball camp

CROWN POINT — Savana Chacon felt like she walked into a time machine on Monday afternoon.
The Purdue volleyball player and former Crown Point star looked around the court at her alma mater on Monday and saw groups of middle school girls doing the exact same drills that she did when she was starting to play the game.
Instead of being an eager young camp participant, Savana was working as an instructor alongside her sisters, Florida State volleyball players Alaina and Morgan. The three returned to Crown Point on Monday to host a skills camp for young girls.
“The three of us started from the bottom here,” Savana said. “We want to give back and let these girls know that we’ve been in their shoes before.”
Volleyball players ranging in age from elementary school to middle school went through a variety of teaching stations and drills in a laid-back setting where the Chacon sisters made sure they were accessible to every player on the court. Each session started with the sisters introducing themselves to the campers and making sure the young girls knew that success was possible through hard work.
“When I was younger, I’d watch the athletes that I looked up to and I just wanted to get to know them,” Alaina said. “I want to be the that person for these girls. I want to be able to help them in the same way that we were helped.”
Alaina has one season of eligibility remaining as a member of Florida State’s beach volleyball team. Morgan finished her indoor career with the Seminoles this season and will continue to play beach volleyball this year. Savana just finished her sophomore season with the Boilermakers and has three years of eligibility remaining. Coming back to Crown Point for the holidays meant a little more because the three sisters were able to do it together and in a way where they could give back to the community.
“The reward is working with the kids and seeing their faces,” Morgan said. “It reminds me how special this place is and what it meant to me. This makes us all feel special.”
As the Chacon sisters continued to put the young girls through drills, Crown Point volleyball coach Alison Duncan observed with a lump in her throat. Duncan’s daughter was one of the campers and the longtime coach was emotional when talking about the impact the three sisters made in hosting the event on Monday.
“What it really means is that we’re doing the right things in our program, in the town and in this community,” Duncan said. “We’re creating student-athletes that want to give back. It hits my heart to see them here. A lot of our former girls pop in during the summer and it’s about more than volleyball. We’re building lasting relationships. This shows that we’ve made the right connections.”