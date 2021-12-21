Back home again in Indiana: Alaina, Morgan and Savana Chacon return to Crown Point for volleyball camp

Alaina has one season of eligibility remaining as a member of Florida State’s beach volleyball team. Morgan finished her indoor career with the Seminoles this season and will continue to play beach volleyball this year. Savana just finished her sophomore season with the Boilermakers and has three years of eligibility remaining. Coming back to Crown Point for the holidays meant a little more because the three sisters were able to do it together and in a way where they could give back to the community.

“The reward is working with the kids and seeing their faces,” Morgan said. “It reminds me how special this place is and what it meant to me. This makes us all feel special.”

As the Chacon sisters continued to put the young girls through drills, Crown Point volleyball coach Alison Duncan observed with a lump in her throat. Duncan’s daughter was one of the campers and the longtime coach was emotional when talking about the impact the three sisters made in hosting the event on Monday.

“What it really means is that we’re doing the right things in our program, in the town and in this community,” Duncan said. “We’re creating student-athletes that want to give back. It hits my heart to see them here. A lot of our former girls pop in during the summer and it’s about more than volleyball. We’re building lasting relationships. This shows that we’ve made the right connections.”

