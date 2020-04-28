Ball boy, athletic director recall rookie Michael Jordan taking center stage at EC Washington

But John Cantrell may have had the best seat in the house. At 10 years old, his job was to give the Bulls water, wipe up sweat and hand them towels. It was an unforgettable experience.

“Oh my God, yeah, it was amazing,” he said. “You’re in the huddle so … you can hear the players yelling at each other and you can hear the coaches yelling at each other and everybody talking trash.”

It was one of the most electric atmospheres he’s been around. Everyone watched in anticipation in the layup lines, including the opposing Bucks.

“I remember everybody, even the other team was watching him warm up. It’s like when you go play a school you don’t know anything about, you’re sizing them up during warmups. These grown men were not really paying attention in the layup line. They were watching Michael Jordan.”

Once the game tipped off, it didn’t take long for Jordan to introduce himself to a new band of fans. It was the first opportunity for Jordan to play in the Chicagoland area after opening in Peoria, Illinois and then St. Louis.