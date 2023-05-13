Valparaiso's boys basketball coach is leaving to take the same position with Penn, according to the Valparaiso Athletics Department.

Barak Coolman served as the Vikings head coach for nine seasons, winning 151 games and three sectional titles.

"We appreciate all that Coach Coolman brought to our school and our community," AD Stacy Adams said in a news release. "We wish him and his family the best."

The Vikings are coming off a season in which they went 13-14, losing in the sectional title game to Chesterton. Valparaiso's sub-.500 record for the 2022-23 season was the lone losing record in Coolman's nine years.

"Now we must look ahead and identify a great fit for leading this program into the future," Adams said. "We are confident and well-positioned to select a head coach to lead our program, which has such a rich tradition."

JV coach Ben Lieske will serve as the interim head coach.

Valparaiso graduates three of the team's players this weekend, including Indiana All-Star Mason Jones, who will head to Muncie this fall to suit up for Ball State.

Penn has one of the premier programs in the state. The Kingsmen posted two losses in the 2022-23 season, including a one-point defeat by Kokomo in the Class 4A semistate championship.

