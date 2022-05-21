BASEBALL NOTES: Whiting’s Harbin does it all

Whiting High School’s valedictorian, percussion leader, top pitcher and leading hitter are all the same guy.

And Oiler baseball coach Tim Mysliwy isn’t quite sure how senior Dominic Harbin does it.

“I really have no idea,” Mysliwy said. “I don’t know how he finds the time but he does. I don’t know if he’s got 28 hours in a day that the rest of us don’t have or what.”

Harbin is the sort of player you want to model your program around and would clone if you could, Mysliwy said. He’s the team’s ace on the mound, bats around .470 and plays mostly shortstop defensively but can move around to practically every position.

The 5-foot-8, 150-pound standout was that way in football, too, playing everything from running back to tight end and defensive lineman to linebacker. On the basketball court he was technically a guard but played in the post when the Oilers were down on bigs.

He’s also on Harvard’s waitlist. He plans to study polytechnics at Purdue if he doesn’t hear back soon.

“When you’re drawing up kids you want in your program you draw Dominic,” Mysliwy said.

Harbin offers a shrug of the shoulder and a smile when his accomplishments are brought up. His older brother, Ethan, was a valedictorian when he graduated in 2019, too. Harbin carries a 4.69 GPA, plays three sports, leads the band and is involved in other school clubs but doesn’t see any of it as out of the ordinary.

Harbin said he likes staying busy and doesn’t say no to much. He woke up at around 5:30 a.m. Monday to get to band practice before school and came home around 8 p.m. after Whiting beat Lake Station 10-0 in five innings.

“I just enjoy doing it all so I make the time for it,” Harbin said. “There’s definitely times when it gets challenging but that’s when I start pushing myself to do better. It kind of motivates me in a way to have those time constraints.”

So what doesn’t Harbin do right?

“I probably shouldn’t say it but he’s a little stubborn at times wanting to do too much,” Mysliwy said. “Sometimes you’ve got to pull the reigns back a little like, ‘Hey, take a rest.’ Like (last) Thursday he kind of rolled an ankle pitching but wanted to keep going to he was mad when I took him out. He just doesn’t let up.”

Whiting started the season 0-5 but has strung together six consecutive wins and is playing as well as they have all season, Mysliwy said. Harbin added that they’ve slowly managed to put things together as a team and that he feels confident the Oilers can make a run come time for sectionals to start against Wheeler on Memorial Day Weekend.

Wherever Whiting goes, Harbin will. He’s got his hands in just about everything.

“I love this team,” Harbin said. “I feel like if we keep playing the way we are now we could so something special here really soon.”

East Chicago to hold Block Stadium reopening ceremony

East Chicago will celebrate the reopening of Block Stadium on Saturday with a doubleheader first featuring Bishop Noll and Hammond Central at 4:30 p.m. before ending with the host Cardinals playing Hammond Academy in the game to follow.

Block Stadium, which first held games in 1942, underwent an $8 million renovation project that included updates to the playing surface and fan experience. A new scoreboard, dugouts, seating, concessions and upgrades to the playing surface were all included.

Lake Central takes the DAC

Lake Central defeated Portage 11-0 Thursday to claim the Duneland Athletic Conference title outright. It’s the program’s second consecutive DAC championship and ninth overall.

The Indians are 19-5 overall and went 12-2 on the conference season with losses coming to Valparaiso and LaPorte. LC still has regular season games left against Hobart and Hanover Central before beginning sectionals against Morton.

Lake Central ranks No. 8 in the state among 4A schools in the latest Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association poll, one spot behind LaPorte.

