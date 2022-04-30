Another year, another Gary baseball field rehabbed by RailCats, U.S. Steel

GARY — What is known as the big field at Roosevelt Park has a proud history.

It was the home for Roosevelt High School baseball under the late coaching legend Benny Dorsey. He won 23 Northwestern Conference titles in 30 seasons and coached three future major leaguers: Lloyd McClendon, Wallace Johnson and Joe Gates.

For years, it was one of the few lighted high school fields in the entire Region.

But the lights are gone. Many wooden boards in the grandstand were rotten, the paint on the dugouts weathered. And the lip of the infield was treacherous enough to sprain the ankle of any player who took a wrong step.

But, apart from the lights, all those issues were addressed on Friday. For the second straight year, the RailCats, U.S. Steel and the Home Field Advantage Foundation teamed up to do an extreme makeover for one of the park's three diamonds.

Last spring, the partnership rehabbed the softball diamond, which allowed the Calumet Region Little League — which covers Gary, Lake Station, Merrillville and Calumet Township — to bring back that sport. And that Calumet Region team advanced to state.

Despite not having a facility to compare to many of their local rivals, the Calumet Region Senior League baseball team for 14- to 16-year-olds also advanced to state. Now, after Friday's rehab work, those players also have a like-new home field.

"Last year, it was kind of emotional," Calumet Region Little League president Tracy Brough said. "To have (the fields) be in such disrepair and all of a sudden in one day you showed all this love and it's just game-changing."

This year's project evoked a similar reaction. And Brough noted that the effort won't just benefit the Little League program. It also provided an upgrade for the two high school baseball programs that call Roosevelt Park home: Bowman and 21st Century.

It's especially important in Gary, where the sport has been struggling to remain relevant.

"So many baseball fields are just getting torn out around here, neglected to the point where people don't even see them as a baseball field anymore," Brough said. "That's kind of our mission. Kevin (Bradley, the Calumet Region Little League vice president) and I are trying to make sure that no more fields disappear."

The RailCats and U.S. Steel share that vision.

"I hope when kids come out here they can feel a sense of pride," said Salvi Sports president Brian Lyter, who oversees the RailCats.

Ditto for RailCats groundskeeper Noah Simmons, who coordinated the rehab of the field. He and his crew spread about 30 tons of limestone screening on the infield, which will help significantly with drainage. They also rehabbed the mound and eased the slope from the infield dirt to the outfield grass among other improvements.

"It feels good to give back," Simmons said. "Now kids will have a nice field to play on."

U.S. Steel's involvement centered on making the grandstands safer by replacing worn boards, repainting the dugouts and removing years of vegetation from the fence around the field, often branch by branch.

Dan Killeen, vice president of Gary Works, said the project is an important one both for the company's management and its workers.

"It's right within our community," Killeen said. "Our primary engagement needs to be where we work."

