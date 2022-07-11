At All-Star break, Northern League looks to future, expansion

If there's a constant in the Northern League these days, it's change.

Formerly the Midwest Collegiate League till this year's rebrand, the six-team league also has expanded its talent pool beyond current and incoming college baseball players. Now, players who have finished their college eligibility — and even some with limited pro experience — are sprinkled throughout the NL.

And the NL's newest member, the Crown Point-based Lake County Corn Dogs, have been dominant heading into the league's all-star break. The Corn Dogs are 24-8 and five games ahead of the second-place Southland Vikings (18-12).

"They've been a great addition to our league," Northern League Commissioner Don Popravak said of the Corn Dogs. "The community has really embraced them."

One thing that hasn't changed is the location of the league's all-star game, which again will be hosted by the Northwest Indiana Oilmen at Whiting's Oil City Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Tuesday.

The Oilmen are one of three NL franchises owned by Popravak (the Southland Vikings and Joliet Generals are the others). Ralph Flores is the majority owner of the Corn Dogs, while Keronn Walker owns the the Chicago American Giants, who joined the league last year.

Popravak appreciates being able to provide more opportunities for players and aspiring broadcasters by running the Vikings and Generals in addition to the Oilmen. But he's actively looking to bring in more owners and more teams as the league moves forward. Among the possible locations for expansion franchises are the recently renovated Block Stadium in East Chicago and a variety of towns and cities as far east as Elkhart.

"I'd love to see us operate with about 12 solid franchises," Popravak said. "We can separate it into two divisions, play in clusters."

He does want to keep the league within a 100-mile footprint to hold down travel expenses and help build rivalries.

Finding stadiums with the right infrastructure is a key. The league is currently using Purdue Northwest's field at Dowling Park in Hammond, along with Marian Catholic High School's diamond in Chicago Heights. But while both have excellent playing surfaces, they're lacking in some amenities, such as press boxes.

As a result, the Vikings and Generals — who don't play in the Southland (Chicago's south suburbs) or Joliet, in spite of their names — have a more bare-bones approach to their games without the promotions the Oilmen and Corn Dogs specialize in.

So, Popravak said, finding the right owners, the right towns and the right facilities is job one going forward.

"That's what I'm going to be concentrating on in the offseason," Popravak said.

PHOTOS: NWI Oilmen host Military Appreciation Night Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night Bugles Across America member Steve Strains of Hammond plays the National Anthem Friday at the Oilmen-Corn Dogs game. Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night Veteran Jim Kijewski and his wife JoAnn of Lansing join the umpires and team managers as they exchange lineups. Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night The Oilmen's Matt Lelito pitches against the Corn Dogs on Friday. Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night The Oilmen's Matt Lelito tries unsuccessfully to put the tag on the Corn Dogs' Collin Small on Friday. Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night The Corn Dogs' Jacob Ferry leads off of first in the first inning as the Oilmen's Matt Lelito pitches on Military Appreciation Night on Friday. Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night Bugles Across America member Steve Strains of Hammond plays the National Anthem Friday at the Oilmen-Corn Dogs game. Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night The Oilmen's Matt Lelito pitches on Military Appreciation Night Friday. Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night Four hundred plus posters featuring photos of fallen service men and women were on display at the Oilmen-Corn Dogs game Friday. The posters ar… Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night Serviceman Gregory Boyington of New Orleans and veteran Mike Wooden of Hammond team up to throw out the first two pitches at the Oilmen-Corn D… Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night The Oilmen's Matt Lelito tries unsuccessfully to put the tag on the Corn Dogs' Collin Small. Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night John Gaul of Hammond views the posters of fallen service men and women at the Oilmen-Corn Dogs game Friday. The posters are from the Indiana F… Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night Bugles Across America member Steve Strains of Hammond plays the National Anthem Friday at the Oilmen-Corn Dogs game. Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night Jacob Bosse was the starting pitcher for the Corn Dogs. Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night Jacob Bosse was the starting pitcher for the Corn Dogs. Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night The Oilmen's Mike Freitas throws to first as the Corn Dogs' Jacob Ferry tries to break up the double pay. Gallery HTML code