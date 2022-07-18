Chesterton grad Austin Peterson picked by Guardians in MLB Draft

The Cleveland Guardians seem to like Duneland Athletic Conference pitchers.

They picked Connecticut right-hander Austin Peterson, a Chesterton grad, Monday in the ninth round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

He was one of two players with local ties selected on the second day of the three-day draft. Valparaiso University lefty Jake Miller went 237th overall in the eighth round to the Detroit Tigers.

Peterson, who was the 271st overall selection, joins Crown Point grad Zach Plesac, now in his fourth season in Cleveland's starting rotation, in the Guardians' organization.

"That's one of the first things my brother said, 'Now you can work out with Plesac,'" Peterson said Monday.

The selection by the Guardians was expected and welcome, according to Peterson.

"My adviser called beforehand to let me know that Cleveland was going to take me," he said, ending "a long day of waiting."

"They definitely expressed some of the most interest, so I kind of expected them to pull the trigger today."

Joining an organization that is contending while nurturing young talent — the Guardians are second in the AL Central, two games behind first-place Minnesota — is an exciting prospect for the 6-foot-6, 234-pounder.

"Cleveland does a really good job of developing young guys, especially pitchers," Peterson said. "They have a pretty good track record of getting guys up (to the majors)."

Peterson, who spent time at Purdue and Wabash Valley before coming to UConn last year, had s spectacular 2022 season for the Huskies. He set the program single-season record with 147 strikeouts and went 11-3, earning All-America honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (first team), Collegiate Baseball (second team), American Baseball Coaches Association (third team) and D1Baseball.com (third team).

He helped the Huskies win 50 games — the most-ever by a New England team — repeat as Big East regular-season and tournament champs and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight year.

"Going back to UConn was the best decision I made," Peterson said. "I got to make a name for myself."

Peterson has taken advantage of his down time between the end of the college season and the draft by doing some traveling. Now he's ready to put a uniform back on after signing his contract and getting a physical.

After that? "Just get to work from there," he said.

Miller went 6-2 with a 5.58 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings for Valpo this spring. The 6-foot, 150-pounder was among the Missouri Valley Conference leaders in wins (tied for fifth), strikeouts (eighth), strikeouts per nine innings (11.1, fourth) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (75-17/4.41, fourth).