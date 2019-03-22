When the Crusaders gather in their dugout Saturday, itching to take their home field for the first time, Brent Jones will be ready.
Finally healthy and in a groove, the fifth-year senior enters Valparaiso University’s home opener, a doubleheader against Butler, leading the Crusaders with his .361 average.
For Jones, it has been a long wait.
After two superb seasons at Iowa Central Community College, a little over an hour from his hometown of Ankeny, Jones got off to a hot start at Valparaiso only to be set back by injuries.
Those injuries appear firmly in the rearview mirror as Jones enters Valparaiso’s first home series of the year on a tear for a team that appears to be turning the corner, as well. Following a 2-11 start, the Crusaders (4-12) won their last series, taking two of three against Northern Illinois.
“Being my last year of baseball in general, (it's about) taking every game, enjoy it, enjoy the moment, enjoy my teammates and enjoy my coaching staff,” Jones said. “Having this be my last season, going out there and just proving, not only to myself but just the people in my life, that I am deserving to be a Division I baseball player.”
Jones was exactly the kind of junior college player Crusaders coach Brian Schmack seeks.
He was versatile, able to help in the infield and outfield. He had a solid left-handed bat.
Most important, Jones had success at the junior college level, with a .344 average, six homers, 45 runs and 33 RBIs as a sophomore. Given that there isn’t much time to develop junior college players in two years, that record was important to Schmack. He wanted a player who could help out right away.
Jones found Valparaiso an easy fit. Growing up in a suburb of Des Moines, going to college in a town near Chicago worked fine for him. It didn’t hurt that he is a Cubs fan.
All was going well and Jones was living up to expectations the fall of his junior season when a headfirst slide into second base got the best of him. Jones didn’t think it was that bad at first. He knew something wasn’t right, but in all of his years playing baseball, basketball and football, he had never experienced a serious injury and didn’t expect this slide to turn into anything major.
As Schmack put it, Jones’ right shoulder “went out the back of his back essentially.” As Jones explained, he tore his rotator cuff, labrum and capsule. As his doctor told him, some of those injuries might have been there for years, inflamed to the point of no return by one slide.
The injury made it difficult to swing a bat.
“Every time I would swing, it would come out,” Jones said. “It wasn’t like agonizing on-the-ground pain, but just every time, my shoulder just couldn’t stay in place.”
He had surgery and received a medical red-shirt for his junior year, then the injury carried into his senior (red-shirt junior) year, when he batted just .182. Schmack said he wanted to support Jones in his comeback, but it was hard to play someone who wasn’t producing.
“He was definitely a shell of himself,” Schmack said. “I know he may have been confident, but you could tell his swing had changed and he couldn’t throw as well.”
A broken ankle sidelined him for good, and, according to Jones, might have been a “blessing in disguise.” For a month or two, Jones sat, resting his ankle and shoulder. When Jones returned this past fall, Schmack said he saw the hitter he had brought to Valparaiso in the first place.
“He looks kind of like the guy we had the first year,” Schmack said. “He is more confident now, which is great, and that’s all baseball is, so to have him confident and more aggressive and healthy and putting up the numbers and hitting the ball the way that we saw him early on is really refreshing.”
It didn’t happen right away.
Jones started the 2019 season 3-of-18 from the plate.
Just before Valparaiso opened up a series at UNC-Wilmington, Schmack went up to Jones with a simple message: Be the hammer, not the nail.
“That’s kind of the approach,” Jones said. “Going in the box, not striking out, not giving away at-bats, not giving away swings, but just going in there with a fighting mentality that I’m going to beat the pitcher.”
Down 8-6 in the top of the seventh of the first game of a doubleheader, Jones delivered a game-tying single. In the second game, he delivered an RBI double to put the Crusaders ahead 3-1. The next day, he delivered a two-RBI single to help Valparaiso build an early lead and a sacrifice fly to tie the score at 4. Against No. 24 South Carolina, Jones delivered a go-ahead RBI single in one game and a homer “that’s still traveling,” per Schmack, in another game.
“It’s been good to have him back in that form because he deserves to be confident,” Schmack said. “Going back to the nail, there’s no reason he should be the nail for as hard as he’s worked, so it’s time to be that hammer and finish out that way.”