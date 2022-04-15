After two years off, Portage grad Scott Hansen glad to be playing again at South Suburban

SOUTH HOLLAND — Most people, and probably all baseball players, would consider this a miserable spring.

It's been one rainy, cold, windy day after another. But South Suburban's Scott Hansen isn't complaining.

That's because it's the Portage grad's first time playing the sport he loves since before the pandemic turned the world upside down.

"You never know when your last game could be," Hansen said after the Bulldogs' 17-7 win over Morton (Illinois) on Thursday afternoon. "My last high-school game was my junior year and I went in there fully expecting to play my senior year.

"But life throws curveballs, man. You just got to adjust, and you gotta go out there and hit it."

Hansen planned to start his college career at Purdue Northwest last spring, but didn't play.

"It just wasn't the right fit," he said. "But with everything, with COVID going on, it was tough. But I definitely found my home here."

Hansen recruited himself for SSC, reaching out to the coaching staff and coming to campus last fall. After playing shortstop at Portage, he initially was an outfielder for the Bulldogs.

But some injuries left a hole on the infield. Now Hansen is a fixture in the Bulldogs' lineup as a third baseman batting cleanup. With one homer in 106 at-bats, he's not a prototypical No. 4 hitter.

But the 6-foot, 186-pounder is putting up some big numbers otherwise for the 21-11 Bulldogs: a .349 batting average, 34 runs, 25 RBI and 14 steals in 29 games.

"I love him," SSC coach Steve Ruzich said. "He comes out with so much energy. ... He's so athletic we had to move him over to third base. ... I don't have to worry if he comes ready to play every day. It's awesome."

Hansen also was a good enough two-way football player at Portage that he made the All-Duneland Athletic Conference team. But there was never any question which sport he'd play in college.

"Baseball has been the love of my life since I picked one up," Hansen said. "My dad, he would take me out into the backyard when I was 2 years old. He was talking to me, tossing me wiffle balls."

The support at home has been a big boost.

"All my family loves (baseball)," Hansen said. "My mom, she's my biggest supporter. My brother too, whenever I need something. He's always there if I need some extra ground balls, extra (batting practice)."

Now, Hansen is part of an eclectic roster that includes players from four countries besides the U.S. (Australia, Canada, Honduras and Venezuela) and four states, including Nevada and Texas.

"It's actually really cool meeting all these guys from around the world," Hansen said. "But the chemistry wasn't always there. I mean, you should have seen us in the fall. It was not there. ...

"But now as we've practiced together and we've been through a lot of things, we're starting to know each other more, how each other plays and we can pick each other up. ... We all get along, no bickering, it's a lot of fun."

The record shows it. The Bulldogs have won five in a row and 15 of 18. There are about three weeks left in the regular season and then comes the NJCAA postseason.

The goal then: win the Division I Region IV title.

"That's always the expectation here," Hansen said. "We come in here every year expecting to win that and we know we should win that every year. We just gotta and show who we are."

Who is Hansen? A guy thrilled to be back playing the game he loves for the first time in three years.

