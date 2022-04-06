Amir Wright leading the way for Ball State in his final collegiate season

Griffith’s Amir Wright has piled up the frequent flyer miles over the years.

“I’m well-traveled, that’s for sure,” the Ball State standout said. “I guess you could say I’ve been pretty much everywhere.”

After a stellar high school career at Griffith, Wright took the only college offer he had on the table to St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer. He was slated to be third on the depth chart, but by the time the fall rolled around he was the Pumas’ starting center fielder for one season.

Then he was thrown a curveball.

St. Joseph’s closed its doors and Wright was back in the recruiting game.

“I think all of us had to scramble and find schools,” Wright said. “It was crazy.”

Fortunately for Wright he had an opportunity. He followed former St. Joseph’s coach Rick O’Dette to NCAA Division II Saint Leo in Florida.

Over three seasons, Wright batted .338 in 112 games, all starts. He added 113 runs, 29 doubles, and had a .436 on-base percentage.

Wright’s season ended early last season and he was able to utilize a medical redshirt. Ironically, he entered the transfer portal again and this time his old roommate at St. Joe’s – former Andrean and Ball State pitcher Luke Jaksich – saw his name and reached out to the Ball State coaching staff.

Wright calls it coming full circle.

This season has been nothing short of incredible for Wright. The team’s leadoff hitter has reached base in 26-straight games and just ended a team-best 12-game hitting streak.

Wright is leading the team in numerous offensive categories: .344 average, hits (33), and runs (24). He’s added six doubles, 10 RBI, and has four stolen bases. He leads the team in on-base percentage (.453) thanks to a good eye (team-high 16 walks) at the dish.

“I think as my college career has gone on, I’ve worked on (plate discipline),” Wright said. “I’m a veteran and I’ve played a lot of baseball. My job is to set the table, get on base, and pretty much my confidence is huge right now.

“I’m honestly just enjoying the game and just doing whatever I can to help the team.”

That includes a 17-9 overall record and a hot start in the Mid-American Conference with a 12-2 mark. The Cardinals took four from Bowling Green and three of four from both Eastern Michigan and Toledo.

Wright already earned his bachelor’s degree in communications and is working on his master’s in public relations. His younger brother, AJ Wright, is a sophomore outfielder at Division II Northwood in Michigan.

Amir said he started batting leadoff during his junior year at Griffith and hasn’t left the top spot since.

“I’ve really embraced it and love it,” Wright said. “To be honest it would be weird to bat anywhere else.

“I think the confidence keeps growing and I’ve been good at working counts and hitting pitches in the zone.”

In other college baseball news,

• Roosevelt’s Noah Mathias (LaPorte) recently earned CCAC Pitcher of the Week honors.

The senior tossed a nine-inning gem, shutting out Judson University in the conference opener. Mathias allowed only three hits with nine strikeouts and just one walk.

• UConn’s Austin Peterson (Chesterton) moved to 5-0 on the season for the No. 25-ranked Huskies in their 4-3 victory over Kent State.

Peterson struck out 10 in eight innings as the senior ace moved to 60 strikeouts and just six walks in 45 innings pitched.

• Franklin’s Logan Demkovich (Munster) blasted four home runs over two games to lead the Grizzlies (17-5) to a sweep of Bluffton. He was named the HCAC Hitter of the Week for his stellar performance at the plate, which included going 9-for-21 with five homers over a four-game stretch.

Demkovich, who is hitting .410, has 12 homers in just 22 games this spring. The senior catcher had three homers in a 13-3 win over Bluffton.

Demkovich is second nationally in NCAA Division III in homers.

• Illinois State’s Jonathan Sabotnik (Crown Point) hit a two-run homer in the team’s 12-2 victory over Indiana State Saturday.

• Michigan State’s Conner Tomasic went five innings on a two-hitter, striking out four in the team’s 5-4 loss to Evansville Sunday. Tomasic didn’t factor in the decision, but is 2-0 on the season with 27 strikeouts in 25 innings pitched.

• Manchester’s Aidan Stevens (Rensselaer) went 6-for-12 at the dish, scoring five runs and driving in four others. His best outing was going 4-for-5 with a homer, two RBI, and a stolen base against Hanover.

• Arizona Western’s Max Weller (Chesterton) has helped the team to a No. 10-ranking nationally in the NJCAA Division I poll.

The sophomore leads the team in hitting (.412 average), hits (49), and on-base percentage (.555).

Women’s basketball

Middle Tennessee State’s Courtney Blakely (Bishop Noll) helped the team advance to the NIT semifinals before a 74-73 loss to Seton Hall.

Blakely, a true freshman, played in 35 games for the Lady Raiders (27-8), who went 14-4 in Conference USA play.

Blakely had five rebounds and four assists in the loss to Seton Hall. For the season, she averaged 5.1 points and 2.1 assists per game.

• Ironically, MTSU knocked off Toledo and Michigan City grad Hannah Noveroske 73-71 in overtime in the round of eight. Noveroske had six points and five rebounds in that matchup. For the season, the junior center averaged 6.7 points and 4.1 rebounds a game. The Rockets (29-6) went 19-1 in the Mid-American Conference – setting a league-record in wins this past season and tying the program’s record for overall wins in a season.

Women’s track and field

Rose-Hulman’s Aaliyah Briggs (Michigan City) won the javelin at the Millikin Invitational with the No. 2-ranked throw in school history at 126 feet, 1 inch. The mark is tops in the HCAC this season.

The sophomore also placed fourth in the shot put (36-1 ¼).

Softball

Oklahoma State’s Miranda Elish (Crown Point) picked up her sixth-straight win on Sunday in a 7-2 victory over Baylor.

Men’s track and field

Millikin’s Marshun Hart (Hammond) won the long jump (6.87 meters) at the Big Blue Alumni Invite over the weekend.

Football

Andrean standout receiver Robby Ballentine announced on Twitter he’s committed to DePauw.

Ballentine, who won the Blake Ress Mental Attitude Award after leading Andrean to the Class 2A state title this past season, ranks in the top five of his class academically. He also helped the 59ers to state titles in 2019 in both basketball and baseball.

