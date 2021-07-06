Athletic training knowledge comes in handy for Northwest Indiana Oilmen's Matt Lelito

WHITING — Back when he was at Andrean, Matt Lelito might as well have lived in one part of the school.
"I had bad ankle problems and I played basketball," the Northwest Oilmen pitcher/first baseman said before a recent game. "So I was in the training room every day for four years, getting my ankle taped, getting whatever."
The issue resurfaced this spring when Lelito was playing for Kankakee Community College.
"Second game of the season, I was playing first and a dude came and stepped on my ankle," Lelito said.
This time, though, he didn't have to go find a trainer. Lelito is studying kinesiology with the intention of pursuing a career in athletic training, and he put his knowledge to practical use.
"I had to tape my own ankle the rest of the spring trip," Lelito said. "On the team, I'm like the trainer."
He's learned other things as well that help him now.
"Playing baseball and having to stay healthy, I like the way that kinesiology kind of teaches you that," Lelito said. "It shows you how muscles work and what workouts do what for what things."
Lelito also has learned some negotiating skills along the way, as Oilmen manager T.J. Marik realized earlier this summer.
"He is a very fierce competitor," said Marik, who recalled an outing when Lelito was nearing his pitch count for the day.
"He was getting close to it, wasn't there yet. I was ready to take him out. He looked at me, he goes, 'I'm going one more.' I looked him in the eyes and I was like, 'You know what, man, I'll give you one more. You're doing so well, I can't say no to you right now.'"
Marik's faith in Lelito has been rewarded this summer. The right-hander is 1-0 with a 2.03 earned run average and 22 strikeouts in 13 innings against just 10 hits and five walks.
Lelito also is batting .333 in part-time duty as a position player, but he and Marik say his future is on the mound.
"If I lived in a perfect world I'd do both," Lelito said. "But the way my body works I can't do both anymore."
So pitching it is, and Lelito's future is bright.
"When he's locked in, he's a four-pitch guy for strikes," Marik said, ticking off a fastball that's in the upper 80s to low 90s, slider, curveball and changeup.
Lelito is heading back to Kankakee this fall, but after that, Marik said, "in my opinion, he's a Division I guy all day."
With the pandemic scrambling recruiting at all levels of college sports, Lelito isn't too focused yet on where he might wind up after junior college.
In the meantime, he'll keep focusing on sharpening his repertoire of pitches, learning more about kinesiology and working on one other project: restoring a 1976 Chevy Corvette with his dad.
"The motor's fine, the body's fine, it's all the interior stuff (that needs work)," Lelito said.
"I like old cars, the way they look, the way they sound, the way everything is put together."
Like that Corvette, Lelito's game is pretty well put together too.