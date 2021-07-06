Athletic training knowledge comes in handy for Northwest Indiana Oilmen's Matt Lelito

"He is a very fierce competitor," said Marik, who recalled an outing when Lelito was nearing his pitch count for the day.

"He was getting close to it, wasn't there yet. I was ready to take him out. He looked at me, he goes, 'I'm going one more.' I looked him in the eyes and I was like, 'You know what, man, I'll give you one more. You're doing so well, I can't say no to you right now.'"

Marik's faith in Lelito has been rewarded this summer. The right-hander is 1-0 with a 2.03 earned run average and 22 strikeouts in 13 innings against just 10 hits and five walks.

Lelito also is batting .333 in part-time duty as a position player, but he and Marik say his future is on the mound.

"If I lived in a perfect world I'd do both," Lelito said. "But the way my body works I can't do both anymore."

So pitching it is, and Lelito's future is bright.

"When he's locked in, he's a four-pitch guy for strikes," Marik said, ticking off a fastball that's in the upper 80s to low 90s, slider, curveball and changeup.

Lelito is heading back to Kankakee this fall, but after that, Marik said, "in my opinion, he's a Division I guy all day."