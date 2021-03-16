 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Colin Fields make Valparaiso history with no-hitter
alert top story urgent
COLLEGE BASEBALL

Colin Fields make Valparaiso history with no-hitter

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Colin Fields

Valparaiso's Colin Fields tossed the eighth no-hitter in program history Saturday against Middle Tennessee State.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Colin Fields etched his name into Valparaiso history with a performance for the ages.

The right-handed pitcher delivered the eighth no-hitter in program history in a 5-0 win over Middle Tennessee State in Murfreesboro on Saturday afternoon. Fields needed 112 pitches to get through seven innings and the junior finished with 10 strikeouts.

“I had been struggling for a couple weeks, but I knew in the bullpen before the game that there was a world of difference in my stuff,” Fields said. “It was just a matter of trusting my pitches and trusting what Coach (Brian Schmack) was calling. Everything was pretty special.”

The historic outing got off to an inauspicious start as Fields walked the first batter of the game. That batter alone gave Schmack some pause in the opener of a doubleheader.

“A no-hitter was probably the farthest thing from my mind,” Schmack said. “Colin hadn’t had the greatest first two weeks, but he had a really good bullpen session the week before. He came out and reverted back to some of the things he was struggling with. Then, it turned. I noticed he was more in command of his pitches from the get go.”

Fields got through the first two innings when things really started to click for the Libertyville, Illinois, native. In the third frame, he delivered an “Immaculate Inning.” He struck out all three MTSU batters on nine pitches and all three were swinging strikeouts. After the seventh pitch of the inning, MTSU’s third base coach called timeout and Fields felt his game rise to another level.

“That’s really when I started to get fired up,” Fields said. “The coach called a timeout and I just stared him down the entire time. I was (upset).”

Fields walked off the field following the third inning to a Valparaiso dugout that was rocking. It was the last inning when any of his teammates would speak to him before the game was complete.

“I didn’t even know until after it was over,” Schmack said. “After the inning was over, I looked down the dugout and our guys were acting like animals. I thought it was just something they were into. (Catcher Jake) Kapers came in and said ‘Immaculate Inning.’ I’ve been around baseball at every level my entire life and I’m not sure I’ve ever seen one in person.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It was in that third inning that Fields’ father, Timm, noticed that his son was locked in. Timm Fields played for Valparaiso from 1987-88 and was in the dugout on his official recruiting visit when John Grippi threw a no-hitter against IPFW in 1986.

“The third inning is when I knew there was something special in the tank,” Timm said. “I watched his mannerisms during that timeout and that’s when I thought to myself ‘this has a chance to be really good.’”

Kapers, a Schererville native, was the only Valpo player who would speak to Fields the rest of the game. The pair arrived at Valpo in the fall of 2018 and they’ve grown to be close friends over the last three years. The friendship, and the trust that comes with it, was on full display in the seventh inning when Fields walked three batters to load the bases.

“I didn’t really notice the no-hitter until the seventh inning when I looked up and saw that we needed two more outs and they hadn’t gotten a hit,” Kapers said. “It was the best baseball game I’ve played in my time at Valpo. I started getting really nervous. You’re just kind of scared. Now the bases are loaded and we’ve got a no-hitter.”

Fields did his level best to shake off the nerves and concentrated on getting out of the jam, while Schmack started to weigh options in the dugout, knowing another walk and a grand slam could lead to a tie game.

“You never want to pull a guy in that situation with a no-hitter, but now we’re trying to win the game,” Schmack said. “It was close to being his last batter and that may have been it for him if I’m being honest.”

Fields threw a first-pitch ball to pinch-hitter Jacob Williams with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but then got Williams to fly out to right field to secure the no-hitter and his place in Valparaiso history.

“All of this has been pretty special,” Fields said. “With everything we went through last year with having the season cut short, with my Dad being there and wearing the same colors that he wore in college. The recognition and the accolades have been nice, but I’m just glad I did this with my teammates and that we were able to get the win.”

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

+1 
Valpo pitcher Colin Fields mug

Valpo pitcher Colin Fields mug

 Provided by Jon L. Hendricks, Valparaiso
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts