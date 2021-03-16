Colin Fields make Valparaiso history with no-hitter

“That’s really when I started to get fired up,” Fields said. “The coach called a timeout and I just stared him down the entire time. I was (upset).”

Fields walked off the field following the third inning to a Valparaiso dugout that was rocking. It was the last inning when any of his teammates would speak to him before the game was complete.

“I didn’t even know until after it was over,” Schmack said. “After the inning was over, I looked down the dugout and our guys were acting like animals. I thought it was just something they were into. (Catcher Jake) Kapers came in and said ‘Immaculate Inning.’ I’ve been around baseball at every level my entire life and I’m not sure I’ve ever seen one in person.”

It was in that third inning that Fields’ father, Timm, noticed that his son was locked in. Timm Fields played for Valparaiso from 1987-88 and was in the dugout on his official recruiting visit when John Grippi threw a no-hitter against IPFW in 1986.

“The third inning is when I knew there was something special in the tank,” Timm said. “I watched his mannerisms during that timeout and that’s when I thought to myself ‘this has a chance to be really good.’”