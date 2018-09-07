Dylan DeBrouwer has been named a volunteer assistant coach at Valparaiso, rounding out head coach staff Brian Schmack's staff.
DeBrouwer will serve as the infield instructor and will oversee the team’s strength and conditioning program.
DeBrouwer comes to Valpo after spending the last two seasons as a graduate assistant coach at Greenville (Illinois) University, where he served as the recruiting coordinator, hitting coach, infield coach and strength and conditioning coach. In his first season on staff, DeBrouwer helped lead Greenville to the second conference championship in program history and a single-season program record for wins in 2017. The team ranked in the Top 25 nationally in Division III in home runs, stolen bases and double plays turned. In addition, DeBrouwer holds sports performance certifications in “speed & agility” and “sports nutrition.”
DeBrouwer also served as the head coach of the Chesterfield Vipers in the Mid Atlantic Collegiate League, recruiting and building a summer league team that won a championship in 2018. He earned his master’s degree in education and coaching from Greenville after receiving a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Whittier College, where he was a captain on the baseball team.
DeBrouwer inherits an infield that helped Valpo establish a program record for fielding percentage each of the last two seasons.
DeBrouwer joins a group that consists of Schmack and assistant coaches Kory Winter and Casey Fletcher.