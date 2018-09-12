The Northwest Indiana Oilmen have hired Highland native Kevin Franchetti as their new manager, the team announced Wednesday.
Franchetti replaces Adam Enright, who stepped down in August after the Oilmen captured the Midwest Collegiate League championship.
“Taking over the Oilmen is like taking over the Yankees of this league,” Franchetti said in a news release. “It’s something you dream about, but don’t ever think is going to happen.”
The 27-year-old Franchetti returns to the Oilmen after having played for the team in 2012, winning an MCL championship in Northwest Indiana's inaugural season. He also managed the MCL rival Southland Vikings to the 2017 league title. Southland posted a 16-28 record in 2016 before improving to 32-23 under Franchetti, who made history as the first to win MCL championships as both a player and manager.
“Not too many coaches these days are able to connect with their players like Franchetti,” wrote former Viking Tyler Kenjic in a direct message. “Obviously Kevin played ball and has knowledge of the game, and that goes without saying. What separates him is that he is truly a player's coach that wants to go out to the field and have fun and laugh with the guys. … The energy he brings on a daily basis and the environment he produces with the guys are simply what you want in a head coach.”
Franchetti played high school ball at local power Andrean before playing three years of catcher at Ball State, then moving on to Carson Newman for his fourth year of NCAA eligibility. The 59ers won the 2009 state championship with Franchetti, who twice earned all-conference and all-area honors. After finishing his collegiate career, Franchetti joined the staff at Division II Quincy University in Illinois.
The Oilmen hope to repeat as champions after making a run to the title as the No. 3 seed following a 25-18 regular-season record in 2018.