Costa Sirounis finally feeling himself pitching for the Oilmen

“He’s a big guy who throws hard right now. The other stuff is going to keep getting better and better,” Oilmen pitching coach Matt Pobereyko said. “Right now, his stuff is good enough to beat people out here. But it’s going to be a different thing when he gets to IU and is competing against Power Five schools. But he’s got time to settle in.”

Sirounis has made two starts this season, allowing four runs over four innings with five strikeouts.

Pobereyko said the plan is to stretch him a little further next time and maybe a little further the time after that.

“He’s 6-5 with that build, that velocity. And it’s kind of an easy velocity, as well. He’s long and easy, real fluid. He’s 100 percent a starter, projection-wise,” Pobereyko said.

The canceled high school season meant Sirounis missed even more time on the mound. He knows he’s not quite the player he could’ve been if he hadn’t missed all those reps.

Pobereyko said Sirounis isn’t on a pitch count. The Oilmen are taking it slow with every pitcher, as most didn’t have many chances to throw in the spring.

“I need to get some innings under my belt,” Sirounis said. “I want to know what it’s like to be able to go on the mound and say ‘Hey, I’m going to give you seven strong (innings).’ I want to be able to do that consistently.”

