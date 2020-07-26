Costa Sirounis finally feeling himself pitching for the Oilmen

WHITING — Costa Sirounis isn’t taking for granted his summer with the Northwest Indiana Oilmen in the Midwest Collegiate League.
The Munster graduate and future Indiana Hoosier missed more than two seasons of pitching in high school after an elbow injury required Tommy John surgery.
He was throwing at a tournament in 2017 in Atlanta and something didn’t feel right. The procedure happened that August. He couldn’t throw for four months and didn’t step on a mound for more than a year.
“Be grateful and give your all no matter what. You never know what’s going to happen,” he said. “(The injury) was a blessing in disguise. I had to get on top of my nutrition, my sleep, my schoolwork, managing my time. It allowed me to just take a step back and say ‘What do I really want?’”
Sirounis wants to play in the show someday. But he also wants to have a positive impact on the community, he said, especially in Munster. He wants to give back to the people who helped him growing up.
“Going forward, I’ll be so much more prepared for an adversity that comes my way. I think I have a leg up on people,” Sirounis said. “I’m better for it.”
Those around him say Sirounis is also better for being a 6-foot-5, 225-pounder who intimidates hitters just standing on the hill. His fastball touches the mid-90s.
“He’s a big guy who throws hard right now. The other stuff is going to keep getting better and better,” Oilmen pitching coach Matt Pobereyko said. “Right now, his stuff is good enough to beat people out here. But it’s going to be a different thing when he gets to IU and is competing against Power Five schools. But he’s got time to settle in.”
Sirounis has made two starts this season, allowing four runs over four innings with five strikeouts.
Pobereyko said the plan is to stretch him a little further next time and maybe a little further the time after that.
“He’s 6-5 with that build, that velocity. And it’s kind of an easy velocity, as well. He’s long and easy, real fluid. He’s 100 percent a starter, projection-wise,” Pobereyko said.
The canceled high school season meant Sirounis missed even more time on the mound. He knows he’s not quite the player he could’ve been if he hadn’t missed all those reps.
Pobereyko said Sirounis isn’t on a pitch count. The Oilmen are taking it slow with every pitcher, as most didn’t have many chances to throw in the spring.
“I need to get some innings under my belt,” Sirounis said. “I want to know what it’s like to be able to go on the mound and say ‘Hey, I’m going to give you seven strong (innings).’ I want to be able to do that consistently.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!