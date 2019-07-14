WHITING — Every day, Clay Thompson and Joe Rycerz make the same 30-minute drive to Oil City Stadium.
The current Oilmen and former Andrean teammates crank up the radio or jam to music off their phones. After games, they might stop at Taco Bell, where Rycerz reaches for his favored Beefy Fritos Burrito off the dollar menu and a Baja Blast. Whether in Rycerz's Chevy Silverado or Thompson's Honda Accord, they talk baseball and life in general.
The car rides have become a tradition this summer for the longtime friends. On Saturday, they made the trip as Midwest Collegiate League All-Stars.
“We pretty much talk the whole time,” Thompson said. “We're really good friends, obviously, so it's just relaxing and (we talk about) whatever comes up.”
In appearance, Thompson and Rycerz, each members of the 59ers' 2018 Class 3A state championship squad, couldn't be more different. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Thompson patrols the outfield and uses his speed to torment opposing pitchers on the base paths. Rycerz checks in at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds — the classic build for a first baseman.
As a Division I player at Oakland University, Thompson was one of the Oilmen's prized recruits this season. Rycerz plays at NAIA St. Xavier (Illinois) and was a bit more of an unknown.
Thompson spoke with Oilmen coaches about Rycerz and helped get him on the team. Manager Kevin Tyrrell said he's glad to have Rycerz' .356 batting average and .480 on-base percentage in the middle of the order, but his value isn't just at the plate.
“It did make it easier early on when nobody really knows each other and you can get two guys that feel comfortable and they can be social,” Tyrrell said. “It sort of spreads. It made it happen a little bit faster for the rest of the guys.”
Thompson has played his part with a .319 average, .409 OBP and 12 stolen bases. While Rycerz uses the summer to smooth out his swing after hitting .200 as a freshman, Thompson is trying to relax at the plate.
After a coaching change at Oakland, Thompson announced Friday he'll head to Kankakee Community College (Illinois). His top priority is to chip away at that 55-pound weight difference between he and Rycerz, which Tyrrell said will lead to fewer over-swings.
As Thompson succinctly said: “I gotta eat more. I gotta lift more.”
With another 15 pounds, Thompson hopes he'll be back in Division I for 2020-21. Tyrrell said Thompson can do better than merely earning a roster spot, too. Thompson went hitless in his last 20-plus at bats to end his season at Oakland, leaving him with a .143 average.
Tyrrell saw a far different player the first time he watched Thompson hit.
“He's about a year away from being a five-tool guy,” Tyrrell said. “He can lay down a bunt any time he wants and probably be safe more times than not. So I found that hard to believe. It seemed like a situation that wasn't ideal for him to begin with, and I'm glad he's making that transition.”
Thompson and Rycerz have helped the Oilmen to fourth place in the MCL at 15-12, just two games behind league-leading Southland. Their All-Star contributions were cut short when lightning forced the game's postponement in the second inning.
Productive summers for the Andrean duo have improved their baseball trajectories, but their satisfaction doesn't just hinge on statistics. The mental side of the game is just as important.
“I'm more relaxed now,” Rycerz said. “I'm just enjoying it more.”