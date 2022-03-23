Fresh off program record 10-game win streak, Purdue Northwest keeps focus on fun

HAMMOND — Dave Griffin knows a thing or two about what makes baseball teams successful.

So what triggered Purdue Northwest's fast start this season?

“Our kids play loose and have fun,” said Griffin, in his ninth season as the Pride coach.

Purdue Northwest set a program record with a 10-game winning streak, which ended with a pair of losses to Lewis on Sunday. Now the Pride shifts its focus to the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC), in which it's predicted to finish sixth.

Purdue Northwest's GLIAC journey begins Friday afternoon with the opener of a four-game home series against Saginaw Valley State at Hammond’s Dowling Park.

“We’ll be competitive (in the conference); how good we’ll be, I don’t know,” Griffin said. “But thus far, hitting has been our biggest plus, which is somewhat surprising since we only played 42 games the past two seasons because of COVID. Hitting has enabled us to come back from several deficits.”

On March 13, PNW beat Upper Iowa 14-10 and 12-7. In the opener, a six-run, sixth inning rally, highlighted by Lake Central product Ray Hilbrich’s grand slam, was the difference.

“Our team just doesn’t give up,” the senior right fielder said. “In that grand slam at-bat, I had a 2-1 count, and the pitcher had thrown me two consecutive curveballs, so I waited on a fastball and got one.”

Hilbrich's relationship with Griffin goes back to the former’s elementary school years “as a 6- or 7-year-old” when he began taking batting lessons at his eventual college coach’s sports complex in Griffith. “Dave knows my swing really well," Hilbrich said.

To which Griffin responded, “He just loves to hit.”

And Hilbrich also has been good at it — he's hitting a team-best .452 this season and .353 for his college career.

Hilbrich, sophomore infielder Tyler Schultz (.404) of Hobart and senior outfielder Jake Soules (.324) have been the Pride’s top hitters this season, though Soules has been slowed by a groin injury.

“We’ve also been pretty solid defensively, and our pitching, I believe, is rounding into shape, especially once we get our middle relief settled,” Griffin said. “Though we’re young, our kids play with confidence, they have high character, and they come from good baseball backgrounds.”

For the most part this season, PNW’s lineup has featured six sophomores and a freshman — the latter being Times 2021 Player of the Year and Hanover Central grad Bret Matthys. He plays first base when he’s not pitching.

“The biggest difference (from high school) is that everyone who plays at this level is good,” Matthys said. “As a hitter in high school, I liked to watch for a certain pitch. But the pitchers here are so good, I have to constantly look for the fastball.”

Despite Matthys’ slow start at the plate (.206) in his first college season, he remains optimistic.

“I’ve been hitting a lot of barrels; it’s just a matter of time before (balls) start getting through,“ he said. “Preparation is key for me. I take a lot of swings (at the field) and at home. I’m also into mental reps — I like to visualize success.”

Griffin sees nothing but upside in Matthys who is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA on the mound.

“He already has a professional body and mindset,” Griffin said about the 6-3, 215-pound lefty. “He’s not a hard thrower, but he mixes up his pitches well. His mindset is like that of a senior. Bret came here acting like a senior. There’s no moment too big for him.”

Heading into conference play, Griffin said he envisions a rotation of Matthys, junior righthander Anthony Noble (0-2), sophomore righty Sam Shively (2-0, 2.38) and sophomore right-hander Noah Burgh (1-0), when recovered from a tweaked arm.

The Pride have reworked the staff after losing hard-throwing righthander and Hebron native Chad Patrick, who's now in the Arizona Diamondbacks farm system.

As for the current PNW team, “We’ve got to stay consistent, remain healthy and not rest on our laurels,” Griffin said. “It’ll be fun to watch how this team goes."

