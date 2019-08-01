WHITING — Oilmen pitcher Jordan Petty pitches with a smooth athleticism that reflects his upside as one of the Midwest Collegiate League's toughest starters.
Petty toes the mound with his white New Balance cleats and lifts his glove over his head to begin a slow, looping windup. The lefty reaches behind his back and keeps the ball hidden from view until just before he releases from a 2 o'clock arm slot.
In Petty's start against the Joliet Generals on Wednesday, that unorthodox delivery led to plenty of bad swings as he allowed two earned runs over 4 2/3 innings. Hitters lunged at pitches that looked destined for the middle of the strike zone before zipping out of reach.
If Petty is on, he could lead the Oilmen on a Midwest Collegiate League playoff run after joining the team midseason to help replace Jack Guzek, Derek Lasky and Tyler Laux. He has already done it once, tossing a complete game as a recent high school graduate to clinch the 2016 MCL championship in a 7-1 win.
He might be the difference, and Oilmen manager Kevin Tyrrell said he's “probably the least hittable pitcher” in the Midwest Collegiate League right now.
“Jordan was available, and thank heavens he was because he's a frontline guy," Tyrrell said. "His fastball is not hittable. None of his off-speed stuff is hittable. It just moves so much."
Due to heavy time commitments outside of baseball and a desire to focus on weight training, Petty wasn't playing summer ball by mid-June. He struggled initially after returning with a couple of erratic starts but has settled in as one of the team's top starters.
Those early issues contributed to his 4.91 ERA, but even in recent starts he has room to keep improving.
Steven Petty, Jordan's father, said he has walked too many batters — 18 free passes in 25 1/3 innings. Tyrrell said the only way opponents have a chance is if Jordan Petty doesn't throw strikes.
For Jordan Petty, it's all about his mental approach.
“I really wasn't trusting my mechanics at all,” Petty said. “I started doing what Coach Tyrrell was saying and relaxed – enjoy the game, trust your stuff. … That's all it comes down to: The mental game.”
Tyrrell and Jordan Petty have spent plenty of time this summer discussing that aspect of the game rather than adjusting mechanics or adding new pitches. Steven Petty said Jordan had a great relationship with former Oilmen manager Adam Enright, but he has hit it off with Tyrrell as the pair have gotten to know each other.
Jordan Petty said his father has been another major resource when it comes to his mental approach on the field, while his mother, Tami, has helped him with his faith in God.
Steven Petty said Jordan's first inning typically shows how his start will turn out, and Jordan has worked on making sure he's sharp and confident immediately.
“I just tell him to calm down when he's out there, let loose and think of nothing,” Steven Petty said. “Remember that it's a game only. None of this defines you as who you are.”
While Jordan Petty will continue his career at Trinity Christian College next season after stints at Purdue Northwest and IU South Bend, he's embracing his father's perspective. His summer hasn't just been spent with the Oilmen. He's also interning with the Highland Police Department, sometimes working night shifts on days when he has baseball.
From ride-alongs to detective work to experiencing the investigation of a death scene, Jordan Petty has received another reminder that baseball isn't everything. If his career on the diamond doesn't work out, he has a fall-back option.
“Life is serious,” Petty said. “Right now, I'm gonna just keep going in pursuit of getting my foot in the door and try to get drafted – try to live that dream for as long as I can.”