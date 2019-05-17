Twenty-three home runs?
How?
It’s the question everyone is asking Tulane junior and Griffith alum Kody Hoese.
“Everyone has been asking that question, but you know I still don’t consider myself just a complete home run hitter,” Hoese said. “I’m more of a hit first and then power kind of guy next.”
As a freshman for the Green Wave, Hoese didn’t homer.
As a sophomore, he didn’t hit his first home run until a month into the season, finishing the year with five.
This year started innocently enough. He had one home run through his first four games. Then, he hit three against Lamar on Feb. 20, homered eight times in 19 March games and four times over his first three games in April.
It’s all a little bit stunning.
His most in a season prior to this year? Twelve back in Little League.
“I was never much of a home run hitter,” Hoese said. “I would say I just try to keep it simple really, just go up to the batter’s box and try to hit the ball hard and let the rest take care of itself kind of thing.”
If the homers came as a surprise, his success at Tulane has not. Griffith coach Brian Jennings saw something different in Hoese from the start.
“From day one, you knew that he wanted to be a Division I baseball player and you knew that he wanted to be a professional baseball player and he just carried himself with a different mindset,” Jennings said. “You just knew that he wanted to play at the highest level that he could possibly play at since he was a freshman.”
Hoese already had a high baseball IQ when he entered high school. He had the bat speed that has delivered long ball after long ball in Louisiana. He just had to grow into his body. Jennings recalls a game early in Hoese’s career when the then-shortstop tried to field a grounder up the middle.
“He just sort of fell over,” Jennings said. “He didn’t have the core strength and you could see that it was going to come, but you also knew that you’re dealing with a young kid at the time and you just had to let him play.
“He was like a big deer. He was a little gangly, a little awkward, but you knew that the skills were there.”
Sunday after Sunday, Hoese was at the Griffith ball field. Jennings wasn’t there. By rule, he couldn’t be, but he knew Hoese was using the field with his father, climbing over the fence to get on the field when necessary.
All of which paid off, including a senior season at Griffith in which Hoese hit .400 with 14 doubles, a triple, four homers, 20 steals and 30 RBIs.
All of which helped Hoese fulfill one dream, to play college ball in the south.
“I thought he’d be a gap guy,” Jennings said. “He might hit some home runs obviously in college, but I expected him to be more of a doubles guy and middle of the order guy, where he was more of a, yeah, he could get his RBIs, but I didn’t expect 23 home runs.”
He had a chance to move from one dream, playing in the south, to another, when he was drafted in the 35th round by the Kansas City Royals.
“It was a very exciting moment,” Hoese said. “Growing up, that’s your dream, you want to play professional baseball and when you’re given the opportunity, it was very difficult to say no, but I knew that coming back to Tulane, it was going to better me and just help me out so much.”
All of which leads to this year.
Hoese said he didn’t make any major changes. He hit the weight room per usual. He was perhaps a little more consistent with his routines.
“I just got stronger,” Hoese said. “I worked on my body physically, got stronger and stuff like that, and I tell everyone I haven’t changed anything mechanically with my swing. It’s just been the little things that have helped me out a lot.”
Jennings could see a difference when he bumped into Hoese at the Dave Griffin Baseball School in Griffith.
“I was amazed at how, not just how tall he is, but just how wide he is,” Jennings said. “You can tell he’s been in the weight room. He’s a man now. He’s not a little boy.”
Hoese could see a difference, too, when he swung the bat.
“You know I would hit those, freshman year, you’re like, oh, you think you got it all, and then it goes to the warning track,” Hoese said. “Then, this year, if I get one good, I have a pretty good feeling it’s going out.”
That said, Hoese has avoided becoming homer-happy.
In addition to having more than double the home runs anyone else on the team has, Hoese leads the Green Wave in batting average (.393), RBIs (60), runs (68), doubles (19) and on-base rate (.489).
“I keep it very simple,” Hoese said. “My main goal when I’m in the batter’s box is barrel to ball and hit it hard and I think if you hit it hard, it’s going to go out if you get some air. Doubles and home runs are great but at the end of the day, you got to get on base to score.”
As for all the talk that surrounds him, from the homers to Major League Baseball, Hoese doesn’t have much to say.
“(I’m) just trying to stay momentary, not trying to think ahead too much, but it’s exciting to think about,” Hoese said. “I grew up wanting to play professional baseball. It’s kind of been my dream, and the chance I have, it’s a good one, so I’m pretty excited about it.”