Lake Central grad Conner Tomasic returns to Big Ten with Michigan State commitment

"The biggest thing COVID taught me is everybody's journey is different," Tomasic said. "There's absolutely no shame going JUCO."

In fact, it's often a better choice for high school grads.

"If I could have told my 16-year-old self, I would have gone to a JUCO right off the bat," he said. "I would have gone there at least a year."

The Bulldogs play a nationally competitive schedule, and this season faced the best junior college team in the country, Wabash Valley from downstate Illinois. It was good preparation for going back to Division I.

And Tomasic thrived as a two-way standout for the Bulldogs, slashing .392/.515/.667 as a second baseman and pitcher with eight homers and 29 RBIs. He also went 6-1 with 81 strikeouts and 22 walks in 64 innings along with a 4.64 ERA.

He reached out to Michigan State coaches at the beginning of the spring and their interest picked up about halfway through the season. They came to watch him throw about a month ago, offered a scholarship and he didn't have a hard time making a decision.

"I had the same feeling, almost like South Sub," Tomasic said. "It was almost everything I wanted, a perfect fit. Obviously, I'm extremely happy to be back in the Big Ten, not too far from home."