MIKE CLARK: NWI Oilmen's Zamaurion Hatcher perseveres during his baseball journey

"There's an age like 14 or 15 when you see a lot of players quitting (baseball)," Hatcher said, "That's the grind before the grind, You see a lot of players ... say they're done, give their retirement speeches: 'I can't do this anymore.'"

But Hatcher is all about the grind.

"There's just something about baseball," he said. "I feel like it will prepare you for life more. ... I feel like there's more adversity in baseball than football and basketball.

"You go into a slump, i mean a slump slump, you just want to quit. But you just can't quit."

Hatcher didn't quit. He persevered, both on the field and during a recruiting process turned upside down by the pandemic.

His plan is to attend junior college national power Wabash Valley (Illinois) for one season before transferring to Michigan — unless he happens to get drafted next year.

Hatcher grew up a Dodgers fan — his favorite player was Matt Kemp. But like most other South Siders, he appreciates White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson's game.

"I love the way Tim Anderson plays — the energy, he gets fans involved," Hatcher said. "He goes hard every game. It pushes me to go harder and harder.