More baseball in the Region: Griffith gets relocated Northern League team

Baseball has become synonymous with summers in the Region over recent years. Another Region community can look forward to summer ball this year, with the relocation of the Northern League's Joliet Generals to Griffith.

The Griffith Generals will be the third team in the league to call Lake County home.

"Relocating the Generals to Griffith is very exciting for us," Northern League commissioner Don Popravak said. "The community of Griffith and the Highland/Griffith Chamber of Commerce have been very welcoming."

The Generals, who won the league championship in 2021 and made the playoffs in 2022, figure to remain competitive in 2023. Griffith took a step toward that goal Jan. 11 by hiring Sullivan Stickann to manage the club in their inaugural season in Northwest Indiana. Stickann is currently an assistant coach at Olive-Harvey College and previously coached the freshman baseball team at Munster.

"To get the Vikings job is special as I’ve followed the league for years now," Stickann said in a press release. "It’s a great league and I want to see if we can win a championship. I’m super grateful for the opportunity. I’m living the dream and want to keep doing it."

Popravak cited Griffith's athletics reputation as part of the reason for the move. He wants to build on the success of the town by adding independent baseball.

The move to Griffith is part of a larger plan from Popravak to firmly establish the league's footprint in the area from the Illinois-Indiana border out to Elkhart County. Popravak wants to keep the league in a small, easily drivable area.

"Keeping our footprint helps create rivalries," Popravak said. "With people able to get in their car and drive to follow their team's games, it creates inter-city tourism in the summers. It brings people into the city, to restaurants and entertainment.

"It gives the towns an identity to rally behind."

The Elkhart County Miracle will begin play in the league as well in 2023, upping the number of teams in the Northern League to seven.

The Region can expect even more baseball in coming seasons with plans for a LaPorte team and an East Chicago team that will play at Block Stadium in 2024.

Last season, the Northern League became semi-professional, adding some former affiliated and independent league players. Popravak said he hopes to continue the move toward integrating more of those types of players as the league grows.

"This is exciting for the Griffith community and the facility is perfect for the league," Griffith assistant principal Brain Jennings said in the league's press release.

