Notre Dame baseball edges Texas Tech 2-1 to earn Super Regional berth

STATESBORO, Ga. — Jack Findlay got the final four outs, surviving a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Notre Dame won the Statesboro Regional with a 2-1 victory over Texas Tech on Sunday.

The Fighting Irish (38-14), the No. 2 seed in the regional, beat third-seed Texas Tech twice by a run and No. 16 overall seed and tourney host Georgia Southern 6-4 in winning a berth in the Super Regionals.

Notre Dame will play a best-of-three series beginning Friday at No. 1 Tennessee (56-7).

Findlay entered the game in the eighth with two outs, two on and a run in after Alex Rao walked the only batter he faced in relief of starter John Bertrand (9-2). Findlay struck out Owen Washburn to end the threat.

Parker Kelly singled with one out to get the Red Raiders (39-22) going against Findlay in the ninth. Cooper Swanson walked and Kelly moved to third on Easton Murrell's fly out to right field. Swanson stole second and Findlay plunked Cole Stilwell on a 1-2 pitch to load the bases, but Findlay induced a ground out to first by No. 3 batter Jace Jung for his second save of the season.

Notre Dame took a 1-0 in the third when Spencer Myers doubled and scored on Ryan Cole's single to left. The Irish scored again in the fourth when Zack Prajzner doubled and scored on a two-out single by Cole.

Texas Tech scored when Murrell doubled with one out and scored on Jung's two-out single.

Bertrand worked the first 7 2/3 innings for Notre Dame. He allowed one run on nine hits, striking out seven without a walk.

